Home > Education > CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT Answer Key 2025 today on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer key PDF from the official website. The CAT 2025 Result is expected to be released on December 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CAT examination will be able to download it once it is released.

IIM Kozhikode To Release CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 17, 2025 16:15:04 IST

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT Answer Key 2025 today on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The final CAT answer key will contain the revised status of questions and answers released earlier as the provisional CAT answer key 2025. Candidates can download the answer key PDF from the official website.

How to Download CAT 2025 Final Answer Key? 

Candidates can download the CAT Final Answer Key 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website 
  • Click on the CAT 2025 candidate login
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Access the Answer Key section
  • Open the final answer key 
  • Download and print it out for CAT Result 2025

 Direct Link to CAT 2025 Answer Key: Click Here 

CAT 2025 Result Date 

CAT 2025 Result is expected to be released on December 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CAT examination will be able to download it once it is released. Once the CAT Result 2025 is announced, Indian Institutes of Management and other participating business schools will begin releasing their shortlisting criteria. The next stages of admission include Written Ability Tests, Group discussions, and personal interviews. 

How to Download CAT 2025 Result?

 Candidates can download the CAT Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on CAT 2025 Result/ Download Scorecard. 
  • Enter your User ID and Password. 
  • Your CAT scorecard will appear on the screen. 
  • Download and take print out for future use. 

Direct Link to CAT Result 2025: Click Here 

CAT 2025 Result: Cut-Off 

Candidates can check the estimated CAT cut-off and score from the table mentioned below:

IIM CAT Score CAT Cut-off 2025 (Percentile)
IIM Ahmedabad 105 99–100
IIM Bangalore 105 99–100
IIM Calcutta 85–89 99
IIM Lucknow 71–80 97–98
IIM Kozhikode 71–80 97–98
First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:14 PM IST
