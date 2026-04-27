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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

Get ready for the PSL 2026 Playoffs! Check the full schedule, including Qualifier and Eliminator dates, match timings in PKT. Find out which four teams have qualified and who is leading the race for the HBL PSL 11 title.

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know. Photo X
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 27, 2026 01:11:02 IST

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Hyderabad Kingsmen qualified for the playoffs stage of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) eleventh edition, making all four teams official. Peshawar Zalmi came in first place in the group stage after winning eight of their ten games, losing once to Lahore Qalandars, and drawing once.

Islamabad United came in second on the points table after winning six of their ten group stage games. They will play the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier. Multan Sultans came in third, and Hyderabad Kingsmen came in fourth. This set up a match in the first Eliminator. The winner of the Qualifier will go straight to the Final. The loser will have to play the winner of the first Eliminator in the second Eliminator.

Which Four Teams Qualified For PSL 2026 Playoffs? 

The likes of Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen qualified for the PSL 2026 Playoffs after the league stage ended on 26th April, 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR Status
1 Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) 10 8 1 1 17 +2.324 Qualified (Q)
2 Islamabad United (ISU) 10 6 3 1 13 +1.667 Qualified (Q)
3 Multan Sultans (MS) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.326 Qualified (Q)
4 Hyderabad Knights (HYDK) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.361 Qualified (Q)
5 Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.482 Eliminated (E)
6 Karachi Kings (KRK) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.869 Eliminated (E)
7 Quetta Gladiators (QTG) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.410 Eliminated (E)
8 Rawalpindi (RWP) 10 1 9 0 2 -1.760 Eliminated (E)

At What Date the PSL 2026 Playoffs Will Start? 

The Playoffs will start of the Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on 28th April, with the winner going all the way to the final. Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen will compete in the Eliminator 2 on 29th April. The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualifier match in Eliminator 2. The winner of Eliminator 2 goes straight to play the final on 3rd May. 

Which Venues Will Host the PSL 2026 Playoff Matches?

Only two venues will be hosting the playoffs. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the Qualifier, while the Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and the Final will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

What will be the timings of the PSL 2026 Playoff Matches In Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)? 

All the matches including the final will take place at 7:00 PM PKT. 

Will Fans Be Allowed For PSL 2026 Playoffs? 

Yes, fans can go only to the PSL 2026 final on May 3 in Lahore, following a go-ahead by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. But because of a national fuel crisis, the rest of the tournament (36 out of 44 matches) was played without fans.

PSL 2026 Playoffs Full Schedule

Match Date Time (Local) Teams Venue
Qualifier 28 April 2026 19:00 (N) Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United National Bank Stadium, Karachi
Eliminator 1 29 April 2026 19:00 (N) Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Eliminator 2 1 May 2026 19:00 (N) Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Final 3 May 2026 19:00 (N) Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Read More: PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Check Final Standings On April 26 Ahead Of PSL Playoffs

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Tags: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad KingsmenPakistan Super League 2026 fixturesPeshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United QualifierPSL 11 qualified teamsPSL 2026 Playoffs schedulePSL 2026 playoffs venuePSL playoff match timings PKT

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

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