Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

Mehreen Pirzada tied the knot with Arsh Aulakh in a serene Chail wedding on April 26, 2026. Their intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Himachal’s hills, pastel outfits, and heartfelt moments captivated fans across India online.

Mehreen Pirzada Marries Arsh Aulakh in Dreamy Chail Wedding
Mehreen Pirzada Marries Arsh Aulakh in Dreamy Chail Wedding

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 27, 2026 00:23:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

The fairytale wedding ceremony, which took place in Himachal Pradesh’s misty hills, became a popular event among fans who watched it throughout India. On April 26, 2026, popular actress Mehreen Pirzada took the world by surprise when she announced her marriage to her beau, musician Arsh Aulakh. The private ceremony took place in the peaceful town of Chail, which exists outside the active social scenes of Mumbai and Hyderabad. The couple chose to marry through a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, which they performed at the peaceful Himalayan heights, instead of attending a large city wedding.

Celestial in Pastels: Mehreen and Arsh’s Dreamy Wedding Moments Win Hearts Online

The couple looked like a celestial pair who matched each other through their baby pink outfits, which they wore to their “forever” celebration at the beautiful mountain location. The announcement, which shared private moments between the couple through social media photos and used the hashtag #ArshDiMehr, became popular on the internet because it received warm wishes from their colleagues, including Hansika Motwani and Anurag Kashyap.

Mountain-Top Matrimony: The Aesthetic of a Chail Celebrity Wedding

The selection of Chail as the wedding venue for Mehreen Pirzada demonstrates how celebrities today choose to celebrate their marriages in peaceful mountain locations that provide high-altitude sanctuary. Eschewing the traditional red for a soft, designer pink lehenga, Mehreen looked radiant, complemented by Arsh in a matching pink sherwani and turban. The color combination, which included green pines and a misty blue sky, created a visual masterpiece that redefined the modern Punjabi wedding aesthetic.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MEHREEN 🌟🧿 (@mehreenpirzadaa)



Intimate Guest List and Serene Anand Karaj Create One of 2026’s Most Elegant Celebrity Weddings

The couple established their personal relationship through the guest list, which they restricted to their closest family members and inner circle friends. The mountain breeze together with the spiritual sound of Indiana Karaj traditions created a peaceful atmosphere that made this Himachal celebration one of the most elegant celebrity weddings of 2026.

Harmonizing Hearts: The Uniting of Cinema and Music

The combination of Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh creates a visual display that unites two artistic domains because they work together to create movies that showcase their shared musical talent. Mehreen has chosen to stay out of the public eye since her famous engagement ended because she wants to keep her relationship with Arsh secret until their wedding day. The couple achieved artistic equilibrium through their relationship, which combines Arsh’s musical talents with Mehreen’s acting success in F2: Fun and Frustration and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha.

A Soulful Union of Cultures and Creativity Amid Serene Himalayan Tradition

The marriage ceremony unites two people from different cultural backgrounds into a bond, which they celebrate through serene rituals that show their deep respect for their profession and each other. The couple’s upcoming marriage allows their Chail wedding story to show that distant musical performances create the most exquisite sound patterns.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli Slams Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan, Clash Turns Ugly in Battleground Season 2: ‘Aurat Ko Kutta Bola’ Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anand Karaj ceremonyArsh Aulakh marriageChail wedding 2026Mehreen Pirzada wedding

RELATED News

Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty As Mumbai Court Orders Defreezing Of Bank Accounts In Drugs Probe, Flags NCB Lapse

Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family

Viral Video: Sonu Nigam’s Sweet Mid-Drive Surprise To Fans Playing His Song Will Make Your Day

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, But Where Does Mohsin Khan Rank After Fifer in LSG vs KKR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Check Final Standings On April 26 Ahead Of PSL Playoffs

Trump Pushes White House Ballroom Plan After Chaos at Correspondents’ Dinner, Says ‘Every President for 150 Years Demanded Secure Venue’

Iran FM Heads Back To Pakistan After US Cancels Talks, Carries Crucial Terms To End Escalating War Tensions

Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

LSG vs KKR: Mohsin Khan Scripts History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve Huge Feat During IPL 2026 Match

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ Betrayed: PM Modi Attacks TMC Over RG Kar Hospital Case, Law And Order Failures Ahead Of Final West Bengal Poll Phase

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments
Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments
Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments
Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

QUICK LINKS