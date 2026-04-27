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Home > Entertainment News > Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam family-comedy film released on April 23, 2026, directed by Vishnu Aravind. It follows Amrutharaj, from an all-male family, who finds love outside his faith, mixing humor and emotions. The film is running in theaters, with an OTT release expected after 30–45 days.

Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie: Release, Story & OTT Update
Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie: Release, Story & OTT Update

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 27, 2026 01:25:10 IST

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Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

The Malayalam film industry has recently received a new family-comedy movie with its release of Madhuvidhu. The movie, which is directed by Vishnu Aravind and produced by Ajith Vinayaka, was theatrically released on April 23 2026. The plot revolves around Amrutharaj, who is from an all-male family due to the fact that he has been rejected by multiple brides. It turns into a comedy and warmth of emotions when he finds a mate who is from another faith, which breaks the traditional norms of his family. The music of Hesham Abdul Wahab is part of the movie, which has received a good response due to the comedy situations and the light-hearted treatment of family quarrels, which makes this movie a favorite among the people of Kerala.

Navigating the Local Screenings and Theatrical Premiere Schedule

The cinematic experience of this rom-com can only be accessed through theatrical movie theaters. Madhuvidhu has maintained its theatrical run across major multiplexes and single screens since its release on April 26 2026. The family audience demand of cities such as Kochi Trivandrum and Kozhikode receives special treatment through allocated prime-time television slots. People who live outside Kerala can watch selected films at screening events, which take place in Chennai and Bangalore and Dubai.

Booking and Theatrical Experience Update for Madhuvidhu Film

The digital ticketing portals BookMyShow and PayTM function as the most trustworthy methods to check current ticket availability and theater locations for your entry needs. The film currently exists in its first two weeks, which allows you to see the lively space where people watch comedies together and share their funny moments.

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Anticipating the Digital Transition and Home Streaming Access

The upcoming transition to smartphone viewing from movies will soon become available for homebound audiences who watch shows in their living rooms. High-level industry reports indicate that SonyLIV has secured the satellite and digital streaming rights for the film. The producers have not set a digital release date yet for “Madhuvidhu” because the film will follow the standard industry schedule, which allows its online premiere 30 to 45 days after the April 23 theatrical release.

Madhuvidhu OTT Release Update: Streaming Window, Subscription Details and Official Announcement Timeline

The streaming service will become available between late May and early June 2026 according to this schedule. The platform requires users to subscribe to its premium tier in order to watch the high-definition Malayalam version of the content. The official social media accounts of Ajith Vinayaka Films will announce the exact time when the theatrical window ends and the OTT release countdown starts.

Also Read: From Season 4 Episode 2: When Will Harold Perrineau’s Horror Show Next Episode Release In India? Release Date Revealed

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Tags: MadhuvidhuMalayalam movie

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Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

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Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?
Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?
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Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

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