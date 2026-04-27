IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 26 After KKR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: There are ten teams in the IPL right now: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world because each team has a mix of young players from their own country and experienced international players.

KKR Beat LSG In IPL 2026

On Sunday, the Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the Super Over at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during their IPL 2026 game as they chased down just 2 runs, where Sunil Narine shone with the ball. LSG needed seven runs off the last ball, but Mohammed Shami hit a six over long-off to send the game into the Super Over. Earlier, Mohsin Khan took five wickets, and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten fifty gave KKR a chance to win. Mohsin got 5 for 23, which hurt the batting side, but Rinku’s 83 not out off 51 balls, with seven fours and five sixes, helped KKR come back. He hit four sixes in the last over bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi, bringing KKR’s score to 155/7. The KKR bowlers worked together in the second innings to put LSG under pressure. Shami’s last-ball heroics sent the game into the Super Over.

IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs KKR

The tournament has ten teams, and they are split into two groups for the league stage, just like in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Every team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises meet up, which makes rivalries between groups even more important. The top four teams move on to the playoffs after the league phase is over. The two best teams in Qualifier 1 fight for a spot in the final. The Eliminator is for the teams that come in third and fourth. The team that loses is out of the running. The winner of the Eliminator plays the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The team that wins this game will go on to the final. The standings are based on points earned, and if two teams are tied, the net run rate is used to break the tie. Right now, the Punjab Kings are in first place with 13 points. The Kolkata Knight Riders moved up to eighth place after their last win.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 +1.333 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 7 5 2 0 10 +1.101 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.815 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.602 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

Read More: LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights