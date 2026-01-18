LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates- Download Direct Link, Check Exam Tips Here

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates- Download Direct Link, Check Exam Tips Here

CBSE has released Class 10 and 12 admit cards for private candidates for Board Exams 2026. Download hall tickets at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has released Class 10 and 12 admit cards for private candidates. (Photo: Canva)
CBSE has released Class 10 and 12 admit cards for private candidates. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 18, 2026 15:16:08 IST

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates- Download Direct Link, Check Exam Tips Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates appearing in the upcoming board examinations. Eligible students can now download their hall tickets from the official CBSE website- cbse.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards well in advance, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Important Dates

As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held across various centres in India and abroad.

Private candidates must ensure they are aware of their subject-wise exam dates and reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026

Private candidates can follow the steps below to download their CBSE admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Private Candidate Admit Card 2026
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials
Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card
Step 5: Download and take a clear printout for exam day use

Details Mentioned on CBSE Admit Card 2026

The CBSE hall ticket contains important information, including:

  • Candidate’s name

  • Board roll number

  • Subject-wise examination dates

  • Theory and practical exam details

  • Total marks and passing criteria

  • Examination centre address and centre code

  • Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and immediately contact CBSE authorities in case of any discrepancies.

Important Exam Day Tips for CBSE Class 10 & 12 Students

  • Download admit card early: Avoid last-minute rush by downloading the hall ticket as soon as possible.

  • Check details carefully: Verify name, subjects, exam dates and centre address.

  • Keep multiple photocopies: Carry at least 2–3 printed copies for backup.

  • Visit exam centre in advance: Familiarise yourself with the location to avoid delays.

  • Follow exam instructions: Reach the centre at least 30 minutes early and carry only permitted items.

  • Stay calm and organised: Keep admit card, ID proof and stationery ready the night before the exam.

With the CBSE Board Exams 2026 just weeks away, candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications and ensure their CBSE Admit Card 2026 is in order. Proper preparation, correct documentation and a calm mindset can help students perform confidently on exam day.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:16 PM IST
