Home > Education > CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

CTET 2026 will be conducted in two shifts across multiple cities. Candidates should check the exam schedule, eligibility, admit card details, exam pattern, and preparation guidelines carefully.

CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 17, 2026 13:00:21 IST

CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will be held on February 8, 2026, in two shifts across 132 cities. The CTET 2026 exam is a very important event for aspiring Primary and Upper Primary teachers in India, and will be taken by them.

Exam Schedule

The first paper covering grades 1-5 is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM and will finish by 12:00 PM. The second paper, which is for grades 6-8, will run from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The candidates for the first paper have to report at 7:30 AM, and the entry will be closed at 9:30 AM. For the second paper, the candidates are to report at 12:30 PM, and the entry will be closed at 2:30 PM.

Application Details

The notification was issued on November 27, 2025; the online application process was open from November 27 to December 18, 2025, with the option for corrections until December 26. City intimation slips are expected to be issued in late January, and admit cards are expected to be available around February 6.​

 

Eligibility and Pattern

The test is open to aspiring teachers who possess educational qualifications like senior secondary with 50% marks. There will be 150 MCQs (150 marks) in each paper, and the duration will be 2.5 hours with no negative marking. The qualifying score will be 60% for the general category candidates.​

 

Admit Card Download

CTET hall tickets will be available on ctet.nic.in Through the application number and date of birth, the admit cards are expected to be released around February 6, 2026. Download, print on an A4 sheet, and take it to the exam center with a photo ID.​

 

Additional Download Resources

The city intimation slips will be released shortly and will follow the same process as the exam venue details. Results and certificates will be available for download on the official portal after the score declaration.

 

Preparation Tips

Concentrate on Child Development, Pedagogy, Language, Maths/Science, and Environmental Studies. Solve past papers; certificates are valid forever.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:00 PM IST
CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

QUICK LINKS