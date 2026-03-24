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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10 board results 2026 on its official website.

CBSE Class Board Exam Results 2026
CBSE Class Board Exam Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 24, 2026 18:04:45 IST

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10 board results 2026 on its official website. Though no official date has been announced by the board, previous years’ results indicate that it is likely to be announced by the end of April or the start of May. 

Since the second phase of the board exams will commence in May, the results will be declared soon so that students can smoothly continue their education.

When will the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

While no official confirmation is available from CBSE, the past data is an accurate indicator.

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In 2024, the CBSE Class 10 result was declared on 13th May, and in 2023, it was declared on 12th May. In some past years, such as 2019 and 2016, CBSE declared Class 10 results in the first or second week of May. 

Only in pandemic years, the result declaration was delayed to July and August. So based on the trend, we can expect the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be declared by late April or early May.

Where to check CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online

After the declaration, students can check their scorecard in multiple official websites. The following websites are the official platforms: CBSE official website (cbse.gov.in), CBSE results portal (results.cbse.nic.in), DigiLocker portal for digital documents. Please note that you should use official websites and avoid misleading or delayed websites.

What details are required to check CBSE result 2026

Students need to have their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID as the necessary credentials when checking the CBSE Class 10 result 2026. Make sure you keep all the credentials ready in advance to avoid any last-minute panic during the result checkups.

How to download CBSE Class 10 result 2026

Students can easily download their marksheet online.

  • Navigate to the official CBSE website or results portal.
  • Look for the ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2026’ link and click on it from the homepage. 
  • Enter the necessary details such as your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Submit the details to access the result.
  • Download and print your marksheet for your record.

The online marksheet will serve as a provisional copy till the schools release the original certificates.

How to download CBSE Class 10 marksheet 2026 from DigiLocker

CBSE also has a provision of digital marksheets through DigiLocker. This ensures that the students get instant access to the verified marksheet.

Simply log in to your DigiLocker account using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar details and go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section and select CBSE. Enter your roll number and passing year to download your Class 10 marksheet digitally.

Why should students stay updated on CBSE result 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result is an important indicator of a student’s academic standing and is critical in determining the next academic course.

To ensure a smooth transition to the next class or any other stream, students should access the scorecard at the earliest. Students should keep themselves updated with the official updates from CBSE and should avoid unreliable sources of result information.

Also Read: Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker
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