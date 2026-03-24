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Home > Education News > Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the detailed schedule for scrutiny, special, and compartment exams.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 24, 2026 17:13:02 IST

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Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the full schedule of scrutiny, special, and compartment exams after the announcement of Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026.

 The results were announced at 1:30 PM on March 23. After the announcement of results, BSEB has now opened the next stage for students to apply for re-evaluation or a second chance.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks and those who have not cleared the exam can apply for different categories within the given deadline. 

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When will the BSEB scrutiny application 2026 begin

The application window for BSEB scrutiny will open on March 25 and will stay open until the 2nd of April, 2026. Students who want to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets can do so through the official website.

The scrutiny process gives candidates an opportunity to apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. After scrutiny, the board has stated that marks can increase, decrease, or remain unchanged.

What is the schedule for compartment and special exams 2026

Along with scrutiny, BSEB has also announced the application schedule for the BSEB Intermediate compartment/special examination 2026. The application window for both exams will also remain open from March 25 to April 2, 2026.

The board intends to conduct these exams soon after the end of the application process so that students don’t lose an academic year. BSEB has stated that it intends to declare the results of these exams by May 31, 2026.

Who can apply for the BSEB compartment exam 2026

The compartment exam is conducted for students who have not cleared one or two subjects while appearing in the Class 12 board exams.

Instead of appearing in all of the subjects again, students only have to appear in the subjects they have failed. This enables students to save time and move on to the next year instead of losing an academic year.

What is the BSEB special exam 2026, and who is eligible

The Special examination is conducted for those students who could not appear in the main board exam or those who could not fill in the application form earlier. 

This special examination was introduced in 2019 to give a second chance for such students to appear in the full examination in the same academic year.

How does the scrutiny process work in BSEB

In the scrutiny process, the board rechecks the answer sheet for any marking errors or totalling mistakes. It is not a re-evaluation of the answer or awarding marks for the questions left unanswered. 

If a student has chosen scrutiny, then before applying for the scrutiny process, he or she should know that the final marks obtained after the answer sheet undergoes the scrutiny process will be accepted as final marks.

Why is this schedule important for students

Now that the scrutiny and supplementary exam schedule is released, it will give an opportunity to the students to improve their scores or clear their pending subjects.

Since the board has decided to complete the process and declare the results by May 31, it will allow students to apply for education without any delay. Students are advised to only follow the official notifications of BSEB and apply before the deadline for the same.

Also Read: Telangana TGCET Results 2026 Declared At tgcet.cgg.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

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Tags: bihar boardBihar Board 12th result 2026Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026Bihar Board Inter resultbsebBSEB compartment exam 2026BSEB resultBSEB special exam 2026

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Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here

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