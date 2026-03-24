Telangana TGCET Results 2026 Declared At tgcet.cgg.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has announced the TGCET Results 2026 on March 24.

The announcement is for the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test results, which is a Class 5 admission test for the 2026–27 academic session.

The TGCET 2026 Results were announced by Telangana Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at the Welfare Bhavan in Hyderabad. The scorecards are now posted on the official portal for students and parents to download.

The notification is a big step in the admission process for thousands of candidates seeking admission in the residential welfare schools in the state.

What is TGCET 2026

Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) is the entrance test conducted by the state every year for admission in Class 5 in various social welfare, tribal welfare, and backward classes welfare Gurukul residential schools.

The test is used to provide students from a destitute background a better learning experience and better educational facilities through Residential schools.

How to Download the TGCET Class 5 Results 2026

Here is a quick guide on how to check the TGCET Class 5 Results 2026 online:

First, visit the official TSWREIS site or TGCET web portal.

Now, click on the “TGCET 2026 Class 5 Results” link on the homepage.

Enter the details like hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit the details and check the result on the screen.

Download the scorecard and print it for your future reference.

Candidates should have their login credentials handy to avoid any delay while checking the results.

Where to find the TGCET 2026 result link

The result link is supposed to go live on the official websites shortly after the declaration of the results. Students can log in using their credentials to obtain their individual scorecards.

The site might be slow to respond after the announcement due to increased traffic. Candidates need to wait and try again after some time instead of refreshing the page multiple times.

What details are mentioned in the TGCET scorecard

The TGCET 2026 scorecard is expected to contain information regarding the student’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

This will be the official document by which the further admission process takes place in different Gurukul institutions.

What happens after the TGCET 2026 results

Once the results have been declared, the admission process will move to the next phase of counseling and seat allocation. The candidates selected will be admitted to the respective schools as per their merit and seat availability.

The Gurukul schools provide free education, stay, and general development. Due to this, they have become a landmark in education for many families in Telangana.

Candidates and parents are encouraged to frequently visit the official website for all the latest updates pertaining to counseling and admission.

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