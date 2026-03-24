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Home > Education News > ICAI CA Campus Placement 2026: Dates Out, Check Interview Schedule Here

ICAI CA Campus Placement 2026: Dates Out, Check Interview Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has commenced registrations for its 64th campus placement programme.

ICAI CA Campus Placement 2026
ICAI CA Campus Placement 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 24, 2026 15:42:08 IST

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ICAI CA Campus Placement 2026: Dates Out, Check Interview Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has commenced registrations for its 64th campus placement programme, the largest recruitment drive in the country for newly qualified Chartered Accountants.

The institute has also released a detailed interview schedule; the interviews will take place in multiple cities in the month of April. Companies from various sectors will participate in this cycle, creating more opportunities for the candidates.

When will the ICAI CA placement interviews 2026 begin

The ICAI CA placement interviews will commence on April 6, 2026, with the first phase taking place in Mumbai and Delhi. The interviews will continue in both cities till April 10. This staggered schedule will allow candidates from all corners to be a part of the recruitment drive.

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What is the ICAI CA placement schedule for major cities

The Institute has released a detailed schedule for the placement drive in multiple cities:

  • Mumbai, Delhi: From April 6 to April 10
  • Bengaluru: From April 8 to April 13 
  • Chennai: From April 9 to April 14 
  • Kolkata: From April 10 to April 15
  • Hyderabad: From April 13 to April 17.

Apart from the above-mentioned major cities, ICAI will also be organising placement drives in more than 20 cities, like Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, giving candidates from these cities an opportunity to be a part of the process.

What is new in the ICAI placement process 2026

One of the most awaited initiatives this year will be the introduction of a standardised orientation programme in all the centres. This will help candidates get oriented with the placement process, the expectations of the recruiters, and the career opportunities on offer.

The sessions will also prepare the candidates for the interview process, giving them a better insight into the process.

Why is the ICAI placement drive important for CA candidates

The ICAI campus placement drive is an important platform for newly qualified Chartered Accountants to land their first jobs. The programme is designed for CA graduates to connect with recruiters from finance, audit, tax, consulting, and the emerging forensic domain.

What kind of recruiter participation is expected

Early indications suggest strong interest from companies across industries. While opportunities in audit and tax will continue to dominate, there can also be increased hiring in the consulting and financial advisory sectors. This signals the widening scope of the Chartered Accountancy profession across India.

What were the highlights of the previous ICAI placement cycle

The last ICAI placement cycle offered more than 10,200 job opportunities. The highest domestic package from ICAI was Rs 32.33 lakh per annum. These numbers signal the increasing demand for Chartered Accountants across industries.

What was the ICAI CA Career Catalyst Programme 2026

Before the placement cycle, ICAI hosts the CA Career Catalyst Programme 2026 in virtual mode from March 15 to March 22. The programme covered the core domains of finance, tax, audit, and mergers and acquisitions.

It also had a special focus on soft skills, such as group discussion and HR interview preparation.

What should candidates do before ICAI placements 2026

Registration should be done on time, and candidates should keep a check on the official ICAI website.

Now that the interview season is about to begin, aspirants must revise basic concepts, practise interview techniques, and prepare themselves for domain-oriented roles.

The next placement season will be an important factor in determining the careers of thousands of freshly qualified Chartered Accountants who are about to enter the job market.

Also Read: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Cheshta Sharma Tops With 99 Percent
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Tags: ICAI CAICAI CA placementICAI interview scheduleICAI placement driveICAI placements 2026

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ICAI CA Campus Placement 2026: Dates Out, Check Interview Schedule Here
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