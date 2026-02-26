CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: Paper Pattern, Difficulty Level And Student Reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Geography board examination on February 26, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Based on feedback from students across multiple exam centres, the paper was rated largely easy and student-friendly.

Most candidates described the exam as balanced and well-structured, with questions directly aligned to the prescribed syllabus. Students said the paper allowed them to attempt all sections comfortably within the given time.

Was the CBSE Geography paper based on the NCERT syllabus

According to students and teachers, the question paper closely followed the NCERT textbooks, with minimal deviation. Many candidates said that the revision of NCERT chapters was sufficient to answer most questions without difficulty.

The questions were concept-based and familiar, particularly for students who had practised previous years’ papers and sample questions issued by CBSE.

How was the section-wise difficulty level

The Geography theory paper was for 70 marks and divided into five sections, including multiple-choice questions, source-based questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, and map-based questions.

Section A, which included MCQs, was reported to be straightforward and factual. Source-based questions required basic interpretation but remained within textbook concepts. Short and long-answer questions were largely predictable and drawn from important chapters in Human Geography and Indian People and Economy.

While a few questions required explanation and analytical thinking, students said these could be answered comfortably within the prescribed word limits.

How did students find the map-based questions

The map-based section, often considered challenging by some students, was described as easy and scoring this year. Candidates who had regularly practised map work during preparation said they were able to attempt this section with confidence.

Many students expect high marks in the map-based questions, contributing positively to their overall score.

How was the feedback of the students about the paper

Students reported that the three-hour duration was more than adequate to complete the paper. Since most questions were direct, candidates said they faced no major issues with time management.

Several students mentioned they were able to revise their answers in the final minutes, which added to their confidence after the exam.

Teachers present at examination centres described the paper as balanced, combining knowledge-based questions with a limited number of analytical ones. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper has been rated as easy.

When will the CBSE Geography question paper PDF be available

The official question paper PDF for the CBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2026 is expected to be released shortly. Students will be able to access it through official platforms once it is made available.

CBSE Class 12 board examinations will continue as per the schedule already announced by the board.

