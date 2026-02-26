LIVE TV
Home > Education > RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Exam Dates Out, Check Key Details Here

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Exam Dates Out, Check Key Details Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has officially announced the exam dates for the RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 26, 2026 14:20:04 IST

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has officially announced the exam dates for the RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 804 vacancies for the posts of Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant in Science and Geography subjects.

Candidates who have completed the application process can now check the examination schedule and begin their final-stage preparation.

As per the board’s notification, the written examination will be conducted in offline mode in May 2026 at various centres across Rajasthan.

You Might Be Interested In

What are the RSSB Lab Assistant exam dates and schedule

According to the official exam schedule, the Geography paper will be conducted on May 9, 2026. The Science examination is scheduled for May 10, 2026.

Both exams will be held in offline mode using OMR sheets. Candidates must report to their allotted exam centres strictly as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Entry will not be permitted after the specified time.

What is the exam pattern for RSSB Lab Assistant Exam

The written examination will consist of objective-type questions. The paper will include subject-specific questions along with sections on general knowledge and basic knowledge related to Rajasthan.

Negative marking will be applicable as per RSSB norms. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for the detailed syllabus and marking scheme to avoid last-minute confusion.

When will RSSB Lab Assistant admit cards be released

The RSSB will release the admit cards a few days before the examination date. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website using their registration number and date of birth.

It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

What is the selection process for RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026

The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification. There will be no interview for these posts.

Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for document verification, where they must present original certificates related to education, age, and category eligibility.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and instructions. Any changes in the exam schedule or process will be communicated only through the official portal.

How many vacancies are there in the RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment

The recruitment process is being carried out to fill a total of 804 posts. These include Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant positions across two major subjects, Science and Geography.

The posts are spread across different districts, and category-wise reservation norms will be applied as per state government rules.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:13 PM IST
