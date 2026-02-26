LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

HPCL has released the Recruitment 2026 notification for over 700 officer-level posts across technical and non-technical roles.

HPCL Recruitment 2026
HPCL Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:27:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

HPCL Recruitment 2026 has been officially announced by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, marking a major nationwide hiring drive in the energy sector.

The Maharatna public sector enterprise has opened applications for over 700 officer-level posts across technical and non-technical domains.

The detailed notification was released on 25 February 2026, and the online application process began the same day. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com. The last date to apply is 25 March 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

How many vacancies are available under the HPCL Recruitment 2026

According to the notification, the total number of vacancies exceeds 700 posts. The recruitment drive covers a wide range of roles, making it suitable for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals.

The vacancies are spread across several departments, ensuring opportunities for candidates from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Which posts are included in HPCL Recruitment 2026

The recruitment includes officer-level positions in key technical and functional areas. Major disciplines include engineering branches such as mechanical, electrical, civil, and chemical.

In addition, posts are available for finance and accounts officers, requiring qualifications like CA or CMA. Other roles cover human resources, information systems, fire and safety, quality control, and various specialised managerial and technical functions.

What is the selection process for HPCL Recruitment 2026

The selection process for HPCL Recruitment 2026 will vary depending on the post applied for. It may include a computer-based test, skill assessment, group discussion, and personal interview.

Candidates selected through the process will be placed on probation for one year. As per service conditions, selected professionals will also be required to sign a service bond, generally mandating a minimum service period of three years, with bond amounts varying by category.

What pay scale is offered under HPCL Recruitment 2026

Pay and remuneration under HPCL Recruitment 2026 depend on the role and level. Junior-level posts offer monthly salaries starting from around Rs 30,000, while technical and professional positions carry higher pay packages.

Senior and executive-level roles come with premium compensation aligned with industry standards, along with additional benefits and allowances.

How to apply online for HPCL Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website and go to the Careers section
  • Click on Recruitment of Officers, February 2026.
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
  • Fill in personal, educational, and experience details
  • Upload required documents in the prescribed format
  • Pay the application fee, if applicable
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on exam dates, admit cards, and further recruitment stages. Only official sources should be relied upon for accurate information related to HPCL Recruitment 2026.

Also Read: UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hindustan Petroleum recruitmentHPCL jobs 2026HPCL Recruitment 2026HPCL Vacancy

RELATED News

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: Paper Pattern, Difficulty Level And Student Reactions

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Exam Dates Out, Check Key Details Here

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Girl Delivers Baby During Board Exam In Pithampur, Leaves Parents And Teachers Stunned

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online
HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online
HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online
HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

QUICK LINKS