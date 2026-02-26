HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

HPCL Recruitment 2026 has been officially announced by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, marking a major nationwide hiring drive in the energy sector.

The Maharatna public sector enterprise has opened applications for over 700 officer-level posts across technical and non-technical domains.

The detailed notification was released on 25 February 2026, and the online application process began the same day. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com. The last date to apply is 25 March 2026.

How many vacancies are available under the HPCL Recruitment 2026

According to the notification, the total number of vacancies exceeds 700 posts. The recruitment drive covers a wide range of roles, making it suitable for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals.

The vacancies are spread across several departments, ensuring opportunities for candidates from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Which posts are included in HPCL Recruitment 2026

The recruitment includes officer-level positions in key technical and functional areas. Major disciplines include engineering branches such as mechanical, electrical, civil, and chemical.

In addition, posts are available for finance and accounts officers, requiring qualifications like CA or CMA. Other roles cover human resources, information systems, fire and safety, quality control, and various specialised managerial and technical functions.

What is the selection process for HPCL Recruitment 2026

The selection process for HPCL Recruitment 2026 will vary depending on the post applied for. It may include a computer-based test, skill assessment, group discussion, and personal interview.

Candidates selected through the process will be placed on probation for one year. As per service conditions, selected professionals will also be required to sign a service bond, generally mandating a minimum service period of three years, with bond amounts varying by category.

What pay scale is offered under HPCL Recruitment 2026

Pay and remuneration under HPCL Recruitment 2026 depend on the role and level. Junior-level posts offer monthly salaries starting from around Rs 30,000, while technical and professional positions carry higher pay packages.

Senior and executive-level roles come with premium compensation aligned with industry standards, along with additional benefits and allowances.

How to apply online for HPCL Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official website and go to the Careers section

Click on Recruitment of Officers, February 2026.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Fill in personal, educational, and experience details

Upload required documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee, if applicable

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on exam dates, admit cards, and further recruitment stages. Only official sources should be relied upon for accurate information related to HPCL Recruitment 2026.

