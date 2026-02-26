UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has officially declared the UP DElEd Result 2026 for the first and third semesters.

Candidates enrolled in the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme can now check their results on the official portal.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of aspirants preparing for careers in elementary education across Uttar Pradesh. Students can log in using their credentials to access and download their individual scorecards.

Who appeared for the UP DElEd exams

The UP DElEd programme is a two-year diploma course designed for candidates aiming to become primary school teachers in the state. The results declared include candidates who appeared for the first and third semester examinations of the academic session 2026.

These semester exams are a key part of the teacher training curriculum and play a crucial role in determining academic progression within the course.

When were the UP DElEd semester exams conducted

As per the official examination schedule, the first semester exams were conducted between 27 October and 29 October 2025. The third semester examinations followed shortly after and were held from 30 October to 1 November 2025.

Officials had earlier confirmed that the examinations were conducted smoothly and in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

How was the UP DElEd answer sheet evaluation

Before the declaration of results, the Examination Regulatory Authority had stated that the evaluation of answer sheets was carried out under strict supervision. The process was designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accuracy in the assessment of candidates’ performance.

With the results now available, students can view subject-wise marks and assess their academic standing.

How to download UP DElEd Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their UP DElEd Result 2026:

Visit the official website btcresult. in

Click on the link for UP DElEd 1st Semester Result 2026 or UP DElEd 3rd Semester Result 2026

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your roll number and enrolment number carefully

Submit the details to view your result

Download the result PDF and keep a printed copy for future reference

What should candidates do after checking the UP DElEd result

After downloading the result, candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In the event of discrepancies, they should contact the relevant authorities through official channels.

Further updates regarding the next phase of the academic session are expected to be announced soon.

