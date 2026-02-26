LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has officially declared the UP DElEd Result 2026 for the first and third semesters.

UP DElEd Result 2026
UP DElEd Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:57:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has officially declared the UP DElEd Result 2026 for the first and third semesters. 

Candidates enrolled in the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme can now check their results on the official portal.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of aspirants preparing for careers in elementary education across Uttar Pradesh. Students can log in using their credentials to access and download their individual scorecards.

You Might Be Interested In

Who appeared for the UP DElEd exams

The UP DElEd programme is a two-year diploma course designed for candidates aiming to become primary school teachers in the state. The results declared include candidates who appeared for the first and third semester examinations of the academic session 2026.

These semester exams are a key part of the teacher training curriculum and play a crucial role in determining academic progression within the course.

When were the UP DElEd semester exams conducted

As per the official examination schedule, the first semester exams were conducted between 27 October and 29 October 2025. The third semester examinations followed shortly after and were held from 30 October to 1 November 2025.

Officials had earlier confirmed that the examinations were conducted smoothly and in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

How was the UP DElEd answer sheet evaluation

Before the declaration of results, the Examination Regulatory Authority had stated that the evaluation of answer sheets was carried out under strict supervision. The process was designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accuracy in the assessment of candidates’ performance.

With the results now available, students can view subject-wise marks and assess their academic standing.

How to download UP DElEd Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their UP DElEd Result 2026:

  • Visit the official website btcresult. in
  • Click on the link for UP DElEd 1st Semester Result 2026 or UP DElEd 3rd Semester Result 2026
  • You will be redirected to the login page
  • Enter your roll number and enrolment number carefully
  • Submit the details to view your result
  • Download the result PDF and keep a printed copy for future reference

What should candidates do after checking the UP DElEd result

After downloading the result, candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In the event of discrepancies, they should contact the relevant authorities through official channels.

Further updates regarding the next phase of the academic session are expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Girl Delivers Baby During Board Exam In Pithampur, Leaves Parents And Teachers Stunned

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UP DElEd examsUP DElEd ResultUP DElEd result 2026UP DElEd semester exams

RELATED News

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: Paper Pattern, Difficulty Level And Student Reactions

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Exam Dates Out, Check Key Details Here

HPCL Recruitment 2026: 700 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply Online

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Girl Delivers Baby During Board Exam In Pithampur, Leaves Parents And Teachers Stunned

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here
UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here
UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here
UP DElEd Result 2026 Out On btcresult.in: Steps To Download And Direct Download Link Here

QUICK LINKS