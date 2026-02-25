Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Girl Delivers Baby During Board Exam In Pithampur, Leaves Parents And Teachers Stunned

In an unusual and disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a Class 10 student gave birth to a baby boy while appearing for her board examination at a private school in Pithampur. The incident took place on February 24 at a school that falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 1 police station.

According to officials, the student began experiencing intense abdominal pain during the examination. She reportedly asked to use the washroom, where she delivered the child.

School authorities were alerted soon after and immediately informed the police and the health department. An ambulance was called, and both the teenager and the newborn were taken to a government hospital in Pithampur for treatment. Medical officials later confirmed that both mother and child are stable and under observation.

What Action Has Police Taken Under the POCSO Act

Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the girl is a minor. A zero FIR was initially lodged and later transferred to the Betma police station, which has jurisdiction over the matter.

Parul Belapurkar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhar, stated that authorities acted swiftly after receiving information from the school.

A joint team of police and health officials reached the spot and ensured that medical assistance was provided without delay. The case is now under detailed investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the pregnancy.

What Did the Preliminary Investigation Reveal About the Relationship

During initial questioning, the minor reportedly told police that she had been in a relationship with a person for the past two years. She is said to have informed investigators that the relationship involved repeated physical contact, which resulted in her pregnancy.

Police officials stated that the girl had not disclosed her pregnancy to her family before the incident. It was only after the delivery at the exam centre that her parents were informed.

What Is the Current Health Status and Next Steps

Doctors at the Community Health Centre in Pithampur confirmed that the girl was brought in by a 108 ambulance service and that the delivery had taken place within the school premises. Both the teenager and the newborn are currently receiving medical care and are reported to be healthy.

Authorities have said that further investigation is ongoing to ascertain all aspects of the case.

(Inputs From ANI)

