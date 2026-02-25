CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the reopened CUET UG 2026 registration window on February 26, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

Candidates who missed earlier deadlines now have a final opportunity to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The reopening was introduced after multiple representations from aspirants who were unable to complete their applications during the extended timelines. The agency has clarified that this is a one-time special window, and no further extensions are expected.

Why was the CUET UG 2026 application window reopened

The CUET UG 2026 registration process originally began on January 3 and closed on January 30, with fee payment allowed till January 31.

Following requests from candidates, NTA first extended deadlines to early February. However, several applicants still failed to register.

Responding to continued feedback, the agency reopened the application and fee payment facility on February 23, 2026. This temporary window allows new registrations but does not include any correction facility.

What are the CUET UG 2026 exam dates and pattern

As per the tentative schedule released by NTA, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will cover 37 subjects and will be held across India and at select international centres.

CUET UG serves as the single entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities, deemed institutions, and participating private universities.

How to apply for CUET UG 2026 before the deadline

Candidates can complete the CUET UG 2026 application process by following these steps:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link

Create a new account using basic details

Log in with generated credentials

Fill in personal, academic, and exam-related information

Upload required documents, including a photograph and a signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully, as no corrections will be allowed after submission in this reopening phase.

What should candidates keep in mind before the final submission

NTA has emphasised that candidates must ensure accurate subject selection, correct personal details, and successful fee payment before submitting the application. Any error may impact eligibility during admission counselling.

With the CUET UG 2026 registration window closing tomorrow, aspirants are urged to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Also Read: UPSC IFSE 2025 Main Result Out; Shortlisted Aspirants Asked to Update Online Application Form