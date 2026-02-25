LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the reopened CUET UG 2026 registration window on February 26.

CUET UG Application Form
CUET UG Application Form

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 25, 2026 18:08:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the reopened CUET UG 2026 registration window on February 26, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

Candidates who missed earlier deadlines now have a final opportunity to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The reopening was introduced after multiple representations from aspirants who were unable to complete their applications during the extended timelines. The agency has clarified that this is a one-time special window, and no further extensions are expected.

You Might Be Interested In

Why was the CUET UG 2026 application window reopened

The CUET UG 2026 registration process originally began on January 3 and closed on January 30, with fee payment allowed till January 31.

Following requests from candidates, NTA first extended deadlines to early February. However, several applicants still failed to register.

Responding to continued feedback, the agency reopened the application and fee payment facility on February 23, 2026. This temporary window allows new registrations but does not include any correction facility.

What are the CUET UG 2026 exam dates and pattern

As per the tentative schedule released by NTA, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will cover 37 subjects and will be held across India and at select international centres.

CUET UG serves as the single entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities, deemed institutions, and participating private universities.

How to apply for CUET UG 2026 before the deadline

Candidates can complete the CUET UG 2026 application process by following these steps:

  • Visit cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link
  • Create a new account using basic details
  • Log in with generated credentials
  • Fill in personal, academic, and exam-related information
  • Upload required documents, including a photograph and a signature
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully, as no corrections will be allowed after submission in this reopening phase.

What should candidates keep in mind before the final submission

NTA has emphasised that candidates must ensure accurate subject selection, correct personal details, and successful fee payment before submitting the application. Any error may impact eligibility during admission counselling.

With the CUET UG 2026 registration window closing tomorrow, aspirants are urged to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Also Read: UPSC IFSE 2025 Main Result Out; Shortlisted Aspirants Asked to Update Online Application Form

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 6:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CUET UG 2026 registrationCUET UG applicationCUET UG application 2026CUET UG form 2026

RELATED News

UPSC IFSE 2025 Main Result Out; Shortlisted Aspirants Asked to Update Online Application Form

KTET 2026 Notification Issued: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Apply Online

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Batch 2 of Online PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website
CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website
CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website
CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

QUICK LINKS