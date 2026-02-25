UPSC IFSE 2025 Main Result Out; Shortlisted Aspirants Asked to Update Online Application Form

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2025. The written examination was conducted from November 16 to November 23, 2025.

Candidates whose roll numbers feature in the official result list have qualified for the Personality Test, which is the final stage of the IFSE selection process.

The Commission has clarified that the candidature of all shortlisted candidates remains provisional. Final eligibility will be confirmed only after verification of documents during the interview stage.

What Documents Will Be Verified During the UPSC IFSE Interview

Candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test will be required to produce original documents supporting their claims. These include proof of age, educational qualifications, community or category certificates, EWS status, PwBD certification, and other relevant documents.

Failure to produce valid documents at the time of verification may lead to disqualification, even if the candidate has cleared the written examination.

When and Where Will the IFSE 2025 Interviews Be Held

The Personality Tests will be conducted at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The detailed interview schedule will be published on the Commission’s official website.

Candidates must download their e-Summon Letters online once released. The Commission has confirmed that no physical summon letters will be sent by post. Requests for changes in interview date or time will generally not be entertained.

Why Is Updating the Online Application Form Mandatory

All candidates shortlisted for the interview must fill or update the Online Application Form (OAF). This includes uploading proof of passing the qualifying examination and updating key personal and academic details.

Information related to correspondence address, higher qualifications, employment history, previous service allocation, marital status, parental details, and category-related annexures must be verified and submitted.

Candidates who had uploaded details earlier must still log in and submit the form again to generate the e-Summon Letter. Non-submission or incomplete submission of the OAF will result in cancellation of candidature.

What Is the Deadline for OAF Submission

The Commission has given a 15-day window to complete the OAF process. The submission facility will remain open from February 27, 2026, to March 13, 2026, till 6:00 PM. No requests will be accepted after the deadline.

During this period, candidates may also revise their cadre preferences. Once submitted, no further changes will be allowed. Cadre allocation will follow the prevailing policy at the time of allotment.

When Will IFSE 2025 Marks Be Released

The Commission will upload mark sheets of all candidates within 15 days of the declaration of the final result after interviews. The marks will remain available online for 30 days. One candidate’s result has been kept in a sealed cover in compliance with an interim order of the Gujarat High Court.

Also Read: KTET 2026 Notification Issued: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Apply Online