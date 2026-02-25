KTET 2026 Notification Issued: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Apply Online

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 notification for the February cycle has been officially released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its examination portal.

The state-level eligibility test is conducted for candidates aspiring to teach in schools across Kerala. The examination will be held in offline, pen-and-paper mode, and the exact exam date will be announced separately through an official notice.

The KTET serves as a mandatory eligibility qualification for various teaching positions in government and aided schools in the state.

When is the last date for the Kerala TET 2026 Application Process

As per the notification, the last date for online registration and paying the examination fee for Kerala TET February 2026 is March 7. Candidates must complete the application process within this window to avoid disqualification.

Applicants are also required to download and print the submitted application form by March 13, 2026, which should be retained for future reference.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need to pay Rs 250. The fee must be paid online during the application process. Incomplete applications or unpaid fees will not be accepted by the examination authority.

What Is the Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for Kerala TET 2026

The Kerala TET 2026 examination will be conducted for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. Each paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. The test is conducted twice every year.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the syllabus and exam pattern prescribed for their selected category before starting preparation.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for Kerala TET 2026

The eligibility criteria vary by category. Category I is for Lower Primary teachers, Category II for Upper Primary teachers, Category III for High School teachers, and Category IV for Language Teachers and Specialist Teachers, including Physical Education instructors.

There is no upper age limit and no restriction on the number of attempts. However, once a category is selected during registration, it cannot be changed later.

Educational qualifications range from Higher Secondary with teacher training to Bachelor’s degrees with B.Ed or equivalent qualifications. Relaxation in qualifying marks is available for reserved categories as per norms.

Candidates are advised to rely only on the official notification for accurate details and updates regarding the Kerala TET 2026 February examination.

