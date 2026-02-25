LIVE TV
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography board examination on February 26.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 25, 2026 16:46:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography board examination on February 26, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The examination will be held across centres nationwide, and students are advised to report early to complete verification and seating formalities.

CBSE Class 12 Geography question paper: What to expect

The Geography paper for 2026 will assess students on multiple learning levels, including remembering and understanding, application, and higher-order thinking skills such as analysis and evaluation. The board has designed the paper to test conceptual clarity rather than rote memorisation.

Map-based questions will continue to play a crucial role in the Class 12 Geography exam. Students will be required to identify physical and human geography features strictly from the prescribed syllabus, making map practice essential for scoring well.

CBSE Geography Class 12: What to revise

Students should revise global agricultural regions, nomadic herding zones, commercial farming areas, major sea ports, airports, and transcontinental railways.

From the India-focused syllabus, emphasis should be placed on crop-producing states, mineral and energy resource locations, oil refineries, coalfields, and international airports.

What will be the paper structure for the CBSE Geography Class 12 exam

The Geography question paper follows a balanced pattern. About 41 percent of the questions test remembering and understanding, 37 percent focus on application-based learning, and 22 percent assess analytical and evaluative skills. This structure encourages a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

What should students carry to the CBSE Geography exam centre

Candidates must carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card, school identity card, and a transparent stationery pouch containing permitted items such as pens, pencils, and a ruler for map work. Electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

CBSE Class 12 Geography sample papers: How do they help

The board has released the official Geography sample paper for the 2025–26 session on its website. Solving sample papers and previous years’ questions helps students understand the exam format, manage time effectively, and boost confidence before the board exam.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:46 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: CBSE Class 12 Board ExamCBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2026CBSE Class 12 Geography question paperCBSE Class 12 Geography sample paper

Tags: CBSE Class 12 Board ExamCBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2026CBSE Class 12 Geography question paperCBSE Class 12 Geography sample paper

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

