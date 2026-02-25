EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Tier-II exam schedule 2026 for recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment is being conducted through the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025.

Candidates who qualified in the Tier-I examination are now eligible to appear for the Tier-II written test, scheduled between March 22 and March 25, 2026.

What is the EMRS Tier-II exam 2026

The EMRS Tier-II exam 2026 is the second stage of the ESSE recruitment process conducted for appointments in Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

The examination is being held for both teaching posts, such as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), as well as non-teaching positions.

The Tier-I results were declared on January 31, 2026, following exams conducted in December 2025.

When will the EMRS Tier-II exam be conducted

As per the official notification, the Tier-II examination will be held in multiple sessions from March 22 to March 25, 2026. The exam will begin on March 22, with Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts scheduled for the forenoon session and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in the afternoon. On March 23, the forenoon session will be conducted for Female Staff Nurses, followed by Principal and Accountant examinations in the afternoon. The Hostel Warden exam will take place in the forenoon on March 24, while the Junior Secretariat Assistant test is slated for the afternoon session the same day. The Tier-II examination will conclude on March 25, 2026, with the Lab Attendant paper held in the forenoon session.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the session timing for their respective posts.

How many vacancies are being filled through EMRS recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,267 vacancies across various teaching and non-teaching categories in EMRS institutions. Online applications for the recruitment were accepted between September 19 and October 28, 2025.

The Tier-I examination was conducted on December 13, 14, and 21, 2025, and candidates shortlisted from this stage have been called for Tier-II.

When will EMRS Tier-II exam city slip be released

NESTS has confirmed that the exam city intimation link will be activated shortly in candidates’ login dashboards on the official website. Applicants are advised to regularly check their application portals for updates regarding city allotment and examination instructions.

What are the age limit rules for EMRS ESSE

The age limit varies by post, with October 23, 2025, fixed as the cut-off date for age calculation. Age relaxation will be provided to eligible categories as per government norms.

Candidates are advised to rely only on official notifications for accurate information and keep track of updates related to the EMRS Tier-II examination process.