LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Education > EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Tier-II exam schedule 2026 for recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts.

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026
EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 25, 2026 16:26:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Tier-II exam schedule 2026 for recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment is being conducted through the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025.

Candidates who qualified in the Tier-I examination are now eligible to appear for the Tier-II written test, scheduled between March 22 and March 25, 2026.

What is the EMRS Tier-II exam 2026

The EMRS Tier-II exam 2026 is the second stage of the ESSE recruitment process conducted for appointments in Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

The examination is being held for both teaching posts, such as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), as well as non-teaching positions.

The Tier-I results were declared on January 31, 2026, following exams conducted in December 2025.

When will the EMRS Tier-II exam be conducted

As per the official notification, the Tier-II examination will be held in multiple sessions from March 22 to March 25, 2026. The exam will begin on March 22, with Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts scheduled for the forenoon session and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in the afternoon.

On March 23, the forenoon session will be conducted for Female Staff Nurses, followed by Principal and Accountant examinations in the afternoon.

The Hostel Warden exam will take place in the forenoon on March 24, while the Junior Secretariat Assistant test is slated for the afternoon session the same day. The Tier-II examination will conclude on March 25, 2026, with the Lab Attendant paper held in the forenoon session.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the session timing for their respective posts.

How many vacancies are being filled through EMRS recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,267 vacancies across various teaching and non-teaching categories in EMRS institutions. Online applications for the recruitment were accepted between September 19 and October 28, 2025.

The Tier-I examination was conducted on December 13, 14, and 21, 2025, and candidates shortlisted from this stage have been called for Tier-II.

When will EMRS Tier-II exam city slip be released

NESTS has confirmed that the exam city intimation link will be activated shortly in candidates’ login dashboards on the official website. Applicants are advised to regularly check their application portals for updates regarding city allotment and examination instructions.

What are the age limit rules for EMRS ESSE

The age limit varies by post, with October 23, 2025, fixed as the cut-off date for age calculation. Age relaxation will be provided to eligible categories as per government norms.

Candidates are advised to rely only on official notifications for accurate information and keep track of updates related to the EMRS Tier-II examination process.

Also Read: RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released
First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EMRS recruitment 2026EMRS teaching non teaching examEMRS Tier 2 exam date 2026EMRS Tier-II exam 2026

RELATED News

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

UPSC IFSE 2025 Main Result Out; Shortlisted Aspirants Asked to Update Online Application Form

KTET 2026 Notification Issued: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Apply Online

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Batch 2 of Online PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule
EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule
EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule
EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026 For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts: How To Check Official Schedule

QUICK LINKS