RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised tentative CBT schedule for Technician recruitment under CEN 02/2025.

The update applies to Technician Grade-I (Signal) and multiple categories of Technician Grade-III posts and supersedes the earlier examination notice.

The revised schedule has been issued to improve coordination across examination centres and ensure smoother conduct of the recruitment process.

When will exam city details be available

RRBs have confirmed that the exam city and date intimation link will be activated on the respective regional RRB websites ten days before the scheduled examination date of each candidate.

For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the travel authority will also be made available through the same portal, allowing them to make necessary arrangements in advance.

How and when can candidates download RRB CBT e-call letters

The e-call letters for the CBT will be released approximately four days before the examination date mentioned in the city intimation slip. Candidates must download the call letter within the stipulated timeframe, as it is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.

Applicants have been advised to regularly check their respective RRB websites to avoid missing important updates.

What identity and Aadhaar requirements must candidates follow

Candidates appearing for the CBT must carry the same original photo identity proof that was submitted during the application process. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted if the identity details do not match the application records.

RRBs have also advised candidates who completed Aadhaar verification at the application stage to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system. This step is crucial to prevent delays during biometric verification at the exam venue.

What is the revised CBT schedule for RRB Technician recruitment

As per the latest official notification, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Technician posts under CEN 02/2025 will now be conducted on the following dates:

March 6, 2026

March 9, 2026

March 10, 2026

March 13, 2026

Candidates are advised to note these dates carefully and plan their travel and preparation accordingly.

What advisory has RRB issued regarding misinformation

RRBs have cautioned candidates to rely only on official RRB websites for recruitment-related information. Applicants have been warned against unauthorised websites, social media posts, or individuals spreading misleading claims.

The boards have also reiterated that recruitment under CEN 02/2025 will be conducted strictly on merit through the CBT process, and candidates should not engage with agents or intermediaries offering job assurances.

The revised schedule and instructions were communicated by the Chairpersons of the Railway Recruitment Boards on February 25, 2026.

Candidates are advised to follow official notifications closely and complete all required formalities within the prescribed deadlines.

Also Read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline