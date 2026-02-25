LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised tentative CBT schedule for Technician recruitment.

Railway Recruitment Board
Railway Recruitment Board

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 25, 2026 15:53:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised tentative CBT schedule for Technician recruitment under CEN 02/2025.

The update applies to Technician Grade-I (Signal) and multiple categories of Technician Grade-III posts and supersedes the earlier examination notice.

The revised schedule has been issued to improve coordination across examination centres and ensure smoother conduct of the recruitment process.

You Might Be Interested In

When will exam city details be available

RRBs have confirmed that the exam city and date intimation link will be activated on the respective regional RRB websites ten days before the scheduled examination date of each candidate.

For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the travel authority will also be made available through the same portal, allowing them to make necessary arrangements in advance.

How and when can candidates download RRB CBT e-call letters

The e-call letters for the CBT will be released approximately four days before the examination date mentioned in the city intimation slip. Candidates must download the call letter within the stipulated timeframe, as it is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.

Applicants have been advised to regularly check their respective RRB websites to avoid missing important updates.

What identity and Aadhaar requirements must candidates follow

Candidates appearing for the CBT must carry the same original photo identity proof that was submitted during the application process. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted if the identity details do not match the application records.

RRBs have also advised candidates who completed Aadhaar verification at the application stage to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system. This step is crucial to prevent delays during biometric verification at the exam venue.

What is the revised CBT schedule for RRB Technician recruitment

As per the latest official notification, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Technician posts under CEN 02/2025 will now be conducted on the following dates:

  • March 6, 2026
  • March 9, 2026
  • March 10, 2026
  • March 13, 2026

Candidates are advised to note these dates carefully and plan their travel and preparation accordingly.

What advisory has RRB issued regarding misinformation

RRBs have cautioned candidates to rely only on official RRB websites for recruitment-related information. Applicants have been warned against unauthorised websites, social media posts, or individuals spreading misleading claims.

The boards have also reiterated that recruitment under CEN 02/2025 will be conducted strictly on merit through the CBT process, and candidates should not engage with agents or intermediaries offering job assurances.

The revised schedule and instructions were communicated by the Chairpersons of the Railway Recruitment Boards on February 25, 2026.

Candidates are advised to follow official notifications closely and complete all required formalities within the prescribed deadlines.

Also Read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Railway Technician RecruitmentRRB CBT Schedule RevisedRRB Technician Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

CUET UG 2026 Re-Registration Deadline On February 26: Steps To Apply At The Official Website

UPSC IFSE 2025 Main Result Out; Shortlisted Aspirants Asked to Update Online Application Form

KTET 2026 Notification Issued: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Apply Online

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: How to Prepare at the Last Minute, Important Questions And Key Tips For Scoring High Marks

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Batch 2 of Online PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released
RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released
RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released
RRB Revises CBT Schedule for Technician Recruitment; Official Notice Released

QUICK LINKS