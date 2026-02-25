LIVE TV
Home > Education > SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the SBI CBO registration 2026 on February 25, 2026, and interested candidates must apply before the deadline as no applications will be accepted later.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 25, 2026 14:12:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the SBI CBO registration 2026 on February 25, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for Circle-Based Officer (CBO) posts must complete the online application process on the official website before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted thereafter.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 2,050 CBO vacancies across its various circles nationwide. The registration window, which opened on January 29, 2026, was initially scheduled to close on February 18 but was later extended by the bank.

What is the SBI CBO selection process 2026

The selection process for SBI CBO 2026 will be conducted in two stages: a written examination, followed by a personal interview.

Only candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in both stages, in line with SBI’s recruitment guidelines. Shortlisted applicants will be informed through official communication channels.

What is the eligibility criteria for SBI CBO posts

To be eligible for SBI CBO recruitment 2026, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The bank has specified that only Indian citizens can apply for the posts.

Applicants are also advised to carefully review age limits, category-wise relaxations, and any work experience requirements mentioned in the official notification, as these may differ across circles.

What is the SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 about

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 is being conducted to appoint Circle-Based Officers in different branches of the bank across India.

These officers are responsible for handling customer-facing banking operations within their allotted circles. The recruitment is part of SBI’s effort to strengthen its workforce at the operational level.

The SBI has clearly stated that no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical issues.

How to apply for SBI CBO registration 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

  • Visit the SBI Careers portal at sbi. bank.in
  • Register as a new user with basic details
  • Log in and complete the application form
  • Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and required documents
  • Pay the application fee online, if applicable
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Candidates must ensure that all details entered are accurate, as discrepancies or incomplete information may lead to rejection during later stages.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for updates related to the examination schedule and further recruitment procedures.

Also Read: SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SBI CBO exam 2026SBI CBO registration 2026SBI CBO registration DeadlineSBI CBO selection process

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

QUICK LINKS