SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

What is the SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 about
The SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 is being conducted to appoint Circle-Based Officers in different branches of the bank across India.
These officers are responsible for handling customer-facing banking operations within their allotted circles. The recruitment is part of SBI’s effort to strengthen its workforce at the operational level.
The SBI has clearly stated that no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical issues.
How to apply for SBI CBO registration 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
- Visit the SBI Careers portal at sbi. bank.in
- Register as a new user with basic details
- Log in and complete the application form
- Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and required documents
- Pay the application fee online, if applicable
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Candidates must ensure that all details entered are accurate, as discrepancies or incomplete information may lead to rejection during later stages.
Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for updates related to the examination schedule and further recruitment procedures.
