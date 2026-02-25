SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Submit Application Before Deadline

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the SBI CBO registration 2026 on February 25, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for Circle-Based Officer (CBO) posts must complete the online application process on the official website before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted thereafter.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 2,050 CBO vacancies across its various circles nationwide. The registration window, which opened on January 29, 2026, was initially scheduled to close on February 18 but was later extended by the bank.

What is the SBI CBO selection process 2026

Only candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in both stages, in line with SBI’s recruitment guidelines. Shortlisted applicants will be informed through official communication channels.

What is the eligibility criteria for SBI CBO posts

To be eligible for SBI CBO recruitment 2026, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The bank has specified that only Indian citizens can apply for the posts.

Applicants are also advised to carefully review age limits, category-wise relaxations, and any work experience requirements mentioned in the official notification, as these may differ across circles.