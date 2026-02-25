LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news Mitchell Santner bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing India cricket team news
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) has declared the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result.

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result
SCTEVT 6th Semester Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 25, 2026 13:21:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) has declared the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 for diploma students of the Winter session.

The results have been released for Ex-Regular candidates and are now available online on the official websites.

Students who appeared for the sixth-semester diploma examinations can access and download their digital marksheets using their roll number or registration credentials.

You Might Be Interested In

What does the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 indicate

The SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 marks the conclusion of the diploma programme for final-year students across various technical branches in Odisha.

Conducted during the Winter 2025 session, the examination plays a crucial role in determining diploma completion, eligibility for placements, and opportunities such as lateral entry into engineering courses.

The council has published the results branch-wise in an online format to ensure easy access for candidates.

Students can check their SCTEVT Odisha Diploma Result 2025 on the official examination portals. The result has been uploaded as a digital scorecard, and no physical marksheets have been issued at this stage.

What details are mentioned on the SCTEVT scorecard

The SCTEVT 6th Semester scorecard carries essential academic details, including the student’s name and roll number, diploma branch and semester, subject-wise marks, and overall result status.

Candidates should verify all details carefully and contact their institute in case of discrepancies.

Why is the 6th-semester result important for diploma students

For Ex-Regular students, the 6th semester result is particularly significant as it confirms successful course completion. Based on the outcome, students can apply for technical placements, pursue higher studies through lateral entry routes, or seek employment in vocational and industrial sectors.

How to check the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 online

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results

  • Visit the official website at sctevtexams.in
  • Open the results section displaying 6th Semester Ex-Regular Winter 2025 Result.
  • Click on View Result
  • Enter the registration number and date of birth
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference

Students are advised to keep a copy of the digital marksheet until the original documents are issued.

What about rechecking or re-evaluation

As of now, SCTEVT has not released any official notification regarding the re-evaluation or rechecking of answer scripts. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to review procedures or supplementary examinations.

Candidates should rely only on official portals for authentic information and avoid unverified sources for result-related updates.

Also Read: NMMS Maharashtra Result 2026 Out: Where and How Students Can Check Results Online

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SCTEVT 6th Semester ResultSCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025SCTEVT Diploma ResultSCTEVT scorecard

RELATED News

NMMS Maharashtra Result 2026 Out: Where and How Students Can Check Results Online

GTU Winter Results Released Online for Multiple Courses; Check Scorecards At gtu.ac.in

GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slip Out Check Exam City And Key Details Here

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Why PM Modi’s Israel Trip Has Pakistan Worried: Netanyahu Wants India To Join Hexagon Alliance Against Radical Axis – Will India Join The Bloc?

Maharashtra Govt reaffirms regulatory compliance for Laxmi Organic’s Lote facility

Who Is Tanay Kothari? 27-Year-Old Indian-Origin Founder Behind $700 Million AI Firm Revolutionising Human-Computer Conversations

FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets: How to Buy, Pricing, Categories And New Sales Window Explained

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

WATCH: Jilted Lover Fires Point-Blank At Bride During Varmala Ceremony In Bihar’s Buxar, Bullet Rips Into Abdomen, 18-Year-Old Collapses On Stage, Now Critical

WATCH: Ranji Trophy Final Turns Ugly as Paras Dogra Clashes With Mayank Agarwal And Karnataka Players

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Bangladesh Return Despite Murder Charges Ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Blames ‘Dodgy Burger’ After Swiggy Order Goes Wrong

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here
SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here
SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here
SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

QUICK LINKS