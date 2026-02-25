SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) has declared the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 for diploma students of the Winter session.

The results have been released for Ex-Regular candidates and are now available online on the official websites.

Students who appeared for the sixth-semester diploma examinations can access and download their digital marksheets using their roll number or registration credentials.

What does the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 indicate

The SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 marks the conclusion of the diploma programme for final-year students across various technical branches in Odisha.

Conducted during the Winter 2025 session, the examination plays a crucial role in determining diploma completion, eligibility for placements, and opportunities such as lateral entry into engineering courses.

The council has published the results branch-wise in an online format to ensure easy access for candidates.

Students can check their SCTEVT Odisha Diploma Result 2025 on the official examination portals. The result has been uploaded as a digital scorecard, and no physical marksheets have been issued at this stage.

What details are mentioned on the SCTEVT scorecard

The SCTEVT 6th Semester scorecard carries essential academic details, including the student’s name and roll number, diploma branch and semester, subject-wise marks, and overall result status.

Candidates should verify all details carefully and contact their institute in case of discrepancies.

Why is the 6th-semester result important for diploma students

For Ex-Regular students, the 6th semester result is particularly significant as it confirms successful course completion. Based on the outcome, students can apply for technical placements, pursue higher studies through lateral entry routes, or seek employment in vocational and industrial sectors.

How to check the SCTEVT 6th Semester Result 2025 online

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results

Visit the official website at sctevtexams.in

Open the results section displaying 6th Semester Ex-Regular Winter 2025 Result.

Click on View Result

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Students are advised to keep a copy of the digital marksheet until the original documents are issued.

What about rechecking or re-evaluation

As of now, SCTEVT has not released any official notification regarding the re-evaluation or rechecking of answer scripts. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to review procedures or supplementary examinations.

Candidates should rely only on official portals for authentic information and avoid unverified sources for result-related updates.

