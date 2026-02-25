LIVE TV
Home > Education > NMMS Maharashtra Result 2026 Out: Where and How Students Can Check Results Online

NMMS Maharashtra Result 2026 Out: Where and How Students Can Check Results Online

The Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 has been declared by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for the academic session 2025–26.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 25, 2026 13:08:40 IST

The Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, for the academic session 2025–26.

Students who appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination can now check their results and download the state-level merit list from the official websites.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of Class 8 students across Maharashtra who took the scholarship examination aimed at supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds.

What is Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026

The Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 reflects candidates’ performance in the state-level scholarship examination conducted for Class 8 students.

The exam includes two components, the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Based on marks secured in both papers, MSCE has prepared a merit list at the state and district levels.

Students qualifying for the examination will be eligible for financial assistance under the NMMS scheme.

What details are mentioned on the NMMS scorecard

The Maharashtra NMMS scorecard 2026 contains essential information related to the candidate’s performance, including:

  • Student’s name and roll number
  • School name and school code
  • Marks obtained in MAT and SAT
  • Total score and cut-off marks
  • State or district rank
  • Qualifying status

Students are advised to verify all details carefully and report discrepancies, if any, to their schools.

How can students check the Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

  • Visit the official website at mscenmms. in or Mscepune.in
  • Click on the link titled Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 or NMMS Merit List 2025–26.
  • Enter the seat number and mother’s name, if required
  • View the result displayed on the screen
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The result is available either as a downloadable PDF merit list or through an individual login portal.

What scholarship benefits do selected students receive

Under the NMMS scheme, selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per year, which amounts to Rs 1,000 per month, from Class 9 to Class 12. The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Education to reduce dropout rates after middle school.

What is the next step after the NMMS result declaration

Candidates who have qualified must complete document verification at their respective schools. Students are also required to have a joint bank account with a parent and ensure Aadhaar linkage for Direct Benefit Transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

MSCE and schools will share further instructions regarding verification timelines and scholarship disbursal. Students and parents are advised to regularly check official websites for updates.

Also Read: GTU Winter Results Released Online for Multiple Courses; Check Scorecards At gtu.ac.in

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:59 AM IST
QUICK LINKS