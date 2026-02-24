GTU Winter Results Released Online for Multiple Courses; Check Scorecards At gtu.ac.in

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the latest result notifications for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the Winter 2025 examination cycle.

The declarations include regular, remedial, and recheck or reassessment results for multiple semesters across engineering, pharmacy, management, and vocational courses.

Students can access their results online through the official website, gtu.ac.in, using their enrolment or seat number.

What Are the MCA Integrated Semester Results

GTU has published the recheck and reassessment results for MCA (Integrated) Semester 1 under both regular and remedial categories. In addition, Semester 2 (remedial) and Semester 3 (regular and remedial) results have also been declared. These updates cover students who had applied for re-evaluation after the Winter 2025 exams.

Which Engineering, Pharmacy, and Vocational Results Are Released

The university has announced the Bachelor of Engineering Semester 3 results under the regular category. Alongside engineering updates, the Bachelor of Pharmacy Semester 7 reassessment and remedial results have been published.

Additionally, the Bachelor of Vocational Semester 2 recheck and reassessment outcomes are included in the latest notifications.

Following the result release, some students reported temporary access delays due to heavy traffic on the official portal. Candidates are encouraged to download the results promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

How Can Students Check GTU Winter 2025 Results Online

To view the results, candidates must visit the official GTU portal and navigate to the ‘Exam’ section, followed by Result List. After selecting the relevant programme, students need to enter their enrolment or seat number along with the security code. The results will appear on the screen, and students should download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify personal details, semester-wise marks, and result status. Any discrepancies must be reported promptly to the university’s examination authority.

What Should Students Do After Downloading the Result

The online GTU scorecard serves as the provisional result until the university issues official mark sheets. Students should retain a copy for reference and future academic or placement requirements.

In case of any discrepancy in marks or personal details, candidates must immediately contact the GTU examination authorities for correction.

