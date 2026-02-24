LIVE TV
GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slip Out Check Exam City And Key Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the GPAT City Intimation Slip 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 24, 2026 17:56:52 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the GPAT City Intimation Slip 2026 on February 24, 2026, on its official admission portal. Registered candidates have also received the city slip through their registered email IDs.

The slip informs candidates about the exam city allotted to them ahead of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test.

Why Is the GPAT City Intimation Slip Important

The city intimation slip is issued around two weeks before the exam date to help candidates plan travel and accommodation. It clearly mentions the city where the exam centre will be located, but it is important to note that this document is not the admit card.

Details such as the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and exam shift will be mentioned later on the GPAT admit card.

When Will the GPAT 2026 Exam Be Held

The GPAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2026, in computer-based mode. The GPAT admit card is expected to be released on March 2, 2026, for candidates who have been issued the city slip.

GPAT scores are widely accepted for admission to over 600 MPharma colleges across India.

What Details Are Mentioned on the GPAT City Slip

The city intimation slip contains basic information such as:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Application number
  • Allotted exam city

It does not include the exam centre address or reporting instructions.

How to Download GPAT City Intimation Slip 2026 Online

Candidates can download the GPAT city intimation slip by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the GPAT 2026 city intimation slip link
  • Log in using application number and password or date of birth
  • Download and save the city slip for reference

If candidates do not find the email, they are advised to check the spam or junk folder or access the slip directly from the website.

What Should Candidates Do After Downloading the City Slip

Candidates should verify all details mentioned on the slip and start planning travel if the exam city is different from their home location. They are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the GPAT admit card 2026.

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:56 PM IST
GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slip Out Check Exam City And Key Details Here

