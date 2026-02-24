LIVE TV
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Registration To Close On February 24; Here's How To Apply Before Deadline

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026.

Published: February 24, 2026 16:54:40 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026 today at 6 pm.

Candidates who have not yet completed the registration must submit their applications through the official portals before the deadline. The registration process began on February 6, giving aspirants nearly three weeks to apply.

How Many Vacancies Are Available in UPSC CSE 2026

According to the official notification, UPSC aims to fill 933 vacancies through the Civil Services Examination 2026. These posts span prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other Group A and Group B central services.

Recruitment for both CSE and IFS will be conducted through a common preliminary examination.

When Will UPSC CSE Prelims and Mains Be Held

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2026. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the Main examination, which will begin on August 21, 2026.

The selection process further includes a personality test (interview), followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for UPSC CSE 2026

To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. The age limit for applicants is 21 to 32 years as of August 1, 2026.

This means candidates must have been born between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2005. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government norms.

What Is the Application Fee for UPSC CSE 2026

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates, as well as those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, are exempted from paying the fee. Payments must be made online using digital modes.

How Can Candidates Apply Before the Deadline

Candidates need to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on the UPSC portal upsconline.nic.in. before filling out the application form.

After logging in, applicants must fill in personal and academic details, upload required documents,

Pay the fee if applicable, and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

With only hours left before the window closes, candidates are advised to apply immediately to avoid last-minute technical issues.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS