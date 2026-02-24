BSSC Recruitment Exams 2026: Official Exam Calendar Released, Check Tentative Schedule Here

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has officially released its Exam Calendar 2026, offering much-needed clarity to thousands of candidates preparing for Bihar government recruitment examinations.

The calendar lays out tentative timelines for major competitive exams scheduled between April and October this year.

What does the BSSC Exam Calendar 2026 include

The BSSC Exam Calendar 2026 acts as a planning guide for aspirants by indicating the expected months for preliminary exams, mains exams, skill tests, and subsequent stages.

While exact dates will be notified separately for each recruitment, the calendar helps candidates organise preparation well in advance and avoid last-minute uncertainty.

When are BSSC recruitment exams likely to be held in 2026

According to the tentative schedule, most BSSC preliminary examinations are expected to take place between June and September 2026.

Mains examinations and skill or typing tests are planned for the later months, mainly between September and October 2026, with results and next-stage processes extending towards the end of the year.

Which major BSSC exams are listed in the 2026 calendar

The calendar outlines timelines for several prominent recruitment exams. The Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination is expected to have prelims in June–July, followed by mains in September.

The Graduate Level (CGL) exam is tentatively scheduled for July–August, with mains likely in October. Exams for Block Statistical Officer, Office Attendant/Parichari, and Stenographer/Typist posts are also spread across July to September, with skill tests and results scheduled later.

Why is the BSSC Exam Calendar important for aspirants

With thousands of vacancies expected to be filled in 2026, the calendar enables candidates to prepare systematically rather than reactively.

Knowing the probable exam window helps aspirants allocate time across subjects, revise strategically, and manage overlapping preparations for multiple exams.

How can candidates download the BSSC Exam Calendar 2026

Candidates can access the official calendar through the commission’s website by navigating to the Notice Board section and selecting the link titled BSSC Exam Calendar 2026. The document is available in PDF format and should be saved for reference.

What instructions should candidates keep in mind

The commission has clearly stated that all dates mentioned are tentative and subject to change due to administrative reasons. Separate notifications will be released for each recruitment detailing application timelines, eligibility conditions, exam patterns, and admit card schedules. Aspirants are advised to rely only on official updates and check the website regularly.

With the release of the BSSC Exam Calendar 2026, candidates now have a structured roadmap to plan their Bihar government job preparation in an organised and informed manner.