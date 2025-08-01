Home > Education > CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check

CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check

CBSE Compartment results 2025: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Results 2025 are expected by August 5. Exams were held in mid-July. Results can be accessed via official portals, SMS, DigiLocker, UMANG, or IVRS using essential login details. Re-evaluation options follow.

[Image Credit- X] CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon
[Image Credit- X] CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 1, 2025 12:08:01 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Compartment Exam Results for Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of August 2025, likely on August 5. This comes after the supplementary exams were held for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams earlier this year.

Exam details

  • Class 12 exams took place on July 15.

  • Class 10 exams ran from July 15 to July 22.

How to check your result

Students can view their compartment results on the official CBSE portal at results.cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To log in, they must enter details such as:

  • Roll Number

  • School Number

  • Admit Card ID

  • Date of Birth.

Alternative access methods

If the websites face heavy traffic, students can still access results via:

  • SMS

  • DigiLocker app or portal

  • UMANG app

  • IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

What happens next

After the results are out, successful students can download and print their digital marksheets. Those who still wish to challenge their scores can apply for re-evaluation or verification through board procedures. 

Tags: cbseClass 10 and 12Compartment ExamResult

RELATED News

CAT 2025 Registration for MBA Admission begins: All you need to know
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
Kerala Education Minister flags climate disruption, suggests revising school vacation schedule
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests

LATEST NEWS

Achchhelal Kumar God
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Deputy Chairman On CISF Entry In Rajya Sabha
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City
Health Scare at Annavaram Temple Agama School: Eight Students Fall Ill.
Bigg Boss 19: Premiere Date, Probable Contestants, and Where to Watch | All You Need to Know
US Accused Of Secret Cyberattacks On Chinese Military Using Microsoft Exchange Flaws – What’s Really Happening?
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case, Ordered to Pay 1.5 Million Euros in Costs
Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years
Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know
CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?