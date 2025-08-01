CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Compartment Exam Results for Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of August 2025, likely on August 5. This comes after the supplementary exams were held for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams earlier this year.

Exam details

Class 12 exams took place on July 15.

Class 10 exams ran from July 15 to July 22.

How to check your result

Students can view their compartment results on the official CBSE portal at results.cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To log in, they must enter details such as:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth.

Alternative access methods

If the websites face heavy traffic, students can still access results via:

SMS

DigiLocker app or portal

UMANG app

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

What happens next

After the results are out, successful students can download and print their digital marksheets. Those who still wish to challenge their scores can apply for re-evaluation or verification through board procedures.