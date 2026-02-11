ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2025 Inter and Final results today, February 11, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check their results online through the official websites icmai. In and eicmai. in by logging in with their registration number and roll number.

The CMA December session examinations were conducted between December 10 and December 17, 2025, and the result declaration marks an important milestone for candidates aiming to progress in the cost and management accounting profession.

Where can candidates check ICMAI CMA December results

The ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final results are available on the official ICMAI portals. Candidates must visit icmai. In for general result access, while eicmai.In hosts, the final scorecard and merit-related details. Only these official websites should be used to avoid misinformation or incorrect links.

Once logged in, candidates can view, download, and save their individual scorecards for future reference.

How to download the ICMAI CMA December scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their CMA December 2025 Inter or Final scorecard:

Visit the official website: icmai. in or eicmai.in

Click on the CMA December 2025 Inter or Final result link

Enter registration number and roll number

Submit the details

Download the scorecard PDF and save a copy

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for counselling, verification, or employment purposes.

What details are mentioned on the CMA Final scorecard

The ICMAI CMA December 2025 scorecard contains important candidate-specific information. This includes the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, aggregate score, rank (if applicable), and qualifying status. Any discrepancy in the details should be reported to ICMAI immediately through official channels.

Who topped the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Final exam

As per the official merit list released by ICMAI, MD Faizan has secured the first rank in the CMA December 2025 Final examination.

Mohit Sukhani and Kanika Dangayech secured the second and third positions, respectively, reflecting strong performance in the national-level professional examination.

What should candidates do after checking the result

Candidates who have cleared the CMA Inter or Final exams should download and securely store their scorecards. Those who have completed the Final level will be eligible to proceed with professional certification and membership-related formalities as prescribed by ICMAI.

For more updates, candidates are asked to check the official ICMAI websites.

