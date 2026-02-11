LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
Home > Education > ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2025 Inter and Final results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check their results online.

ICMAI CMA final scorecard
ICMAI CMA final scorecard

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 11, 2026 12:10:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA December 2025 Inter and Final results today, February 11, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check their results online through the official websites icmai. In and eicmai. in by logging in with their registration number and roll number.

The CMA December session examinations were conducted between December 10 and December 17, 2025, and the result declaration marks an important milestone for candidates aiming to progress in the cost and management accounting profession.

You Might Be Interested In

Where can candidates check ICMAI CMA December results

The ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final results are available on the official ICMAI portals. Candidates must visit icmai. In for general result access, while eicmai.In hosts, the final scorecard and merit-related details. Only these official websites should be used to avoid misinformation or incorrect links.

Once logged in, candidates can view, download, and save their individual scorecards for future reference.

How to download the ICMAI CMA December scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their CMA December 2025 Inter or Final scorecard:

  • Visit the official website: icmai. in or eicmai.in
  • Click on the CMA December 2025 Inter or Final result link
  • Enter registration number and roll number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the scorecard PDF and save a copy

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for counselling, verification, or employment purposes.

What details are mentioned on the CMA Final scorecard

The ICMAI CMA December 2025 scorecard contains important candidate-specific information. This includes the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, aggregate score, rank (if applicable), and qualifying status. Any discrepancy in the details should be reported to ICMAI immediately through official channels.

Who topped the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Final exam

As per the official merit list released by ICMAI, MD Faizan has secured the first rank in the CMA December 2025 Final examination.

Mohit Sukhani and Kanika Dangayech secured the second and third positions, respectively, reflecting strong performance in the national-level professional examination.

What should candidates do after checking the result

Candidates who have cleared the CMA Inter or Final exams should download and securely store their scorecards. Those who have completed the Final level will be eligible to proceed with professional certification and membership-related formalities as prescribed by ICMAI.

For more updates, candidates are asked to check the official ICMAI websites.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Result: Final Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.In, Check And How to Download Results

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: icmai cma december 2025 final exam

RELATED News

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins: Application Link, Eligibility, Exam On June 7

JEE Main 2026 Result: Final Answer Key At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check And How To Download Results

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 to Begin Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Eligibility And How to Apply

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26: Expected Cut-off, Scorecard Link At sbi.bank.in

LATEST NEWS

Who Is London School Knife Attack Suspect? 13-Year-Old Student Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Stabbing Classmates, Arrested

Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

Instagram Hotspots in Dubai You Can Only Reach in Style with a Supercar

Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

Nifty 500 Hits Record Low: Promoters Slash Stakes as DIIs and FIIs Adjust Sector Strategies; Reports Motilal Oswal

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

QUICK LINKS