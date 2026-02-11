LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEE Main 2026 Result: Final Answer Key At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check And How To Download Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results. Candidates who appeared for the January session will be able to access their scorecards online.

JEE MAINS 2026 RESULT
JEE MAINS 2026 RESULT

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 11, 2026 11:18:16 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results by February 12, as mentioned in the official information bulletin.

Candidates who appeared for the January session will be able to access their scorecards online at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password, or their date of birth.

The final answer key is likely to be released either before or along with the results. Once published, the scores will be considered final, and no further challenges will be entertained.

Where can candidates check JEE Main 2026 results?

After the declaration, aspirants can check their JEE Main 2026 results only on the official NTA portals — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The scorecard will display key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, total marks, percentile score, and qualifying status.

Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the scorecard, as it will be required during counselling and future admission processes.

How to download the JEE Main 2026 scorecard online?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

  • Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2026 Result/Scorecard link
  • Enter application number and password or date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the scorecard PDF for future reference

What happens after qualifying for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates who qualify for JEE Main 2026 will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which is the gateway for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

Additionally, JEE Main scores are used for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) through JoSAA counselling.

Several state and private universities across India also accept JEE Main scores for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

What is the expected JEE Main 2026 cut-off?

The category-wise qualifying cut-off is expected to remain similar to previous years. For the General category, the cut-off is likely to fall between 93 and 95th percentile, while OBC-NCL and EWS candidates may see cut-offs around 80 to 82nd percentile. SC and ST cut-offs are expected to be lower.

When was JEE Main 2026 Session 1 conducted?

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was held from January 21 to January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted in two shifts, daily morning and afternoon, across multiple centres in India and abroad.

The NTA has already opened applications for the April session, giving candidates another opportunity to improve their scores.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:18 AM IST
