AIBE 21 Registration 2026 to Begin Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Eligibility And How to Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to open the online registration window for the All India Bar Examination XXI (AIBE 21) on February 11, 2026.

The national-level examination is mandatory for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice, which allows them to practise law professionally in India.

Candidates will be able to submit their applications only through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The registration process will remain open until April 30, 2026.

What is the AIBE, and why is it important

The All India Bar Examination is designed to assess an advocate’s understanding of core legal principles and their ability to apply the law in practical situations. Clearing the exam is compulsory for enrolment as a practising advocate, making it a key milestone for law graduates across the country.

Who is eligible to apply for AIBE 21 (2026)

As per the eligibility criteria issued by the BCI, candidates must hold either a three-year or five-year LL.B. degree from a recognised institution. Applicants must also be enrolled with a State Bar Council.

There is no upper age limit, and candidates are allowed to appear for the exam multiple times until they qualify. For the General and OBC categories, a minimum of 45 percent marks is required to pass, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Disabilities categories must secure at least 40 percent.

Which documents are required for registration

Applicants must keep scanned copies of essential documents ready before filling out the form. These include the LL.B. degree or marksheets, State Bar Council enrolment certificate, government-issued photo identity proof, recent passport-size photograph, signature, and category or disability certificates, where applicable.

What is the exam pattern and syllabus for AIBE 21

AIBE 21 will be conducted for 100 marks and will test candidates on subjects central to legal practice. The syllabus covers areas such as Constitutional Law, IPC, CPC, CrPC, Evidence Act, Contract Law, Family Law, Property Law, Administrative Law, Cyber Law, Intellectual Property Rights, taxation-related laws, and land acquisition.

What are the key dates candidates should remember

The online application process begins on February 11 and closes on April 30, 2026. The last date for fee payment is May 1, while corrections can be made until May 3. Admit cards will be released on May 22, and the exam is scheduled for June 7, 2026.

How can candidates apply for AIBE 21

To apply, candidates must register on the official portal, complete the application form, upload documents in the prescribed format, pay the fee online, and submit the form. Applicants are advised to download the confirmation page after final submission for future reference.

The BCI has advised aspirants to complete registrations early and begin preparations well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

