Home > Education > SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26: Expected Cut-off, Scorecard Link At sbi.bank.in

The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Clerk Mains examination, and the result is set to be released.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 10, 2026 18:44:21 IST

The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Clerk Mains examination on November 21, 2025, and the result is expected to be released anytime soon. As per past trends, the result is likely to be announced this week or early next week on SBI’s official websites.

Candidates who appeared for the exam should regularly check the official portals to stay updated, as the result link will be activated without prior notice.

Where Can Candidates Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26

Once declared, the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025–26 will be available online in PDF format. Candidates can download the results from the following official websites:

  • sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
  • sbi. bank.in

The result PDF will contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

How to Download SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result PDF

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download the result:

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • Click on the “Careers” section available on the homepage
  • Go to “Current Openings” under Recruitment
  • Click on the link for “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) – Mains Result.”
  • The result PDF will open on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

No login credentials are required to access the result PDF.

Will SBI Release Cut-off Marks Along With the Result

Yes, SBI is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains cut-off marks along with the result. The cut-off will be published category-wise and state-wise for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. There is no sectional cut-off in the SBI Clerk Mains exam; candidates must clear the overall cut-off to qualify.

When will the SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard 2025–26 Be Available

The SBI Clerk Mains scorecard will be released a few days after the result declaration. Candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password or date of birth to download the scorecard. It will include section-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and cut-off details.

What Happens After Qualifying SBI Clerk Mains Exam?

Candidates who qualify the SBI Clerk Mains exam will be provisionally shortlisted for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT), wherever applicable. Final selection will depend on clearing the LPT and fulfilling all eligibility conditions set by the bank.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026 Begin: English Question Paper Out, Exam Analysis, Timetable

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 6:44 PM IST
