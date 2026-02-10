LIVE TV
Home > Education > Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026 Begin: English Question Paper Out, Exam Analysis, Timetable

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has begun the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2026 from February 10.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 10, 2026 18:17:33 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has begun the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2026 from February 10, with strict monitoring in place across the state. The exams are being conducted at 3,387 centres, with enhanced supervision to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

The first paper, English, was held today in the morning shift from 11 am to 2 pm. As per the official schedule, the Maharashtra HSC board exams 2026 will continue until March 11. This year, more than 13 lakh students have registered to appear for the Class 12 examinations.

What happened in the English paper

The Maharashtra HSC English question paper 2026 focused on testing students’ reading comprehension, writing skills, and grammar knowledge.

Questions were drawn from topics such as tenses, sentence types, clauses, reported speech, prepositions, word formation, gerunds and participles, and discourse markers.

Teachers and students described the paper as moderate in difficulty, with a balanced mix of short-answer and long-answer questions. Most candidates reported that the paper was aligned with the prescribed syllabus and was manageable within the allotted time.

How are the Maharashtra HSC exams scheduled

The HSC examinations are being held in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 11 am to 2 pm
  • Afternoon shift: 3 pm to 6 pm

Following the English paper on February 10, exams for Hindi and foreign languages will be held on February 11, while regional language papers are scheduled for February 12.

Core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, Biology, Economics, Accountancy, History, Geography, and Sociology are spread across late February and early March.

What documents must students carry to the exam centre

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the HSC admit card on all exam days. Students must also wear their school uniform and bring their school identity card for verification at the exam centre.

Only essential stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers, and rulers are permitted. Electronic devices, including mobile phones and smartwatches, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

What exam-day guidelines should students follow

Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time, as late entry is not allowed. The board has also provided additional reading time before the start of each paper to help students go through the question paper carefully.

Maintaining discipline during the examination is mandatory, and candidates must strictly follow all instructions issued by the invigilators.

When will the Maharashtra HSC exams end

The Maharashtra HSC 2026 examinations will conclude on March 11. Students are advised to stay updated through official notifications and continue following exam guidelines to avoid any issues during the remaining papers.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 6:17 PM IST
