Home > Education > MP Board Class 12 Exam 2026 Begins Today: Full Date Sheet And Important Guidelines

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2026 Begins Today: Full Date Sheet And Important Guidelines

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has started the Class 12 board examinations for 2026 from February 10.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 10, 2026 17:59:32 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has started the Class 12 board examinations for 2026 from February 10, marking the beginning of a crucial phase for lakhs of students across the state. The examinations opened with the English paper and will conclude on March 7, 2026, with the Hindi exam.

Alongside theory papers, MPBSE Class 12 practical examinations have also commenced from February 10 and will continue till March 10, 2026.

What is the exam schedule for MP Board Class 12 exams

According to the official timetable, all MP Board Class 12 exams are being conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Major subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy, History, Political Science, Geography, and Sociology are spread across February and early March.

The MPBSE Class 12 date sheet 2026 PDF was released earlier on August 13, 2025, on the official website mpbse. nic. in, allowing students adequate preparation time.

What are the key exam dates students should remember

Some of the important dates include:

  • February 10: English
  • February 13: Physics and Economics
  • February 18: Chemistry and Business Studies
  • February 23: Biology
  • February 25: Mathematics
  • February 27: Informatics Practices
  • March 2: Sociology
  • March 7: Hindi

Revised dates have also been announced for Urdu and Marathi, which will be held on March 6, 2026.

What documents and items are required on exam days

Students must carry their MP Board Class 12 admit card 2026 on every exam day, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it. Candidates are also advised to bring essential stationery such as pens, pencils, and geometry tools, if required.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

What instructions should students follow at the exam centre

Students should report to their respective exam centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Maintaining discipline inside the exam hall is mandatory, as any form of misconduct may result in strict action, including disqualification.

When will the MP Board Class 12 results be declared

MPBSE is expected to begin the answer sheet evaluation process shortly after the exams conclude. Based on previous years’ trends, the MP Board Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be declared in April.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and follow exam guidelines carefully to ensure a smooth examination experience.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS