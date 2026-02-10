LIVE TV
Home > Education > IB Security Assistant Tier-II Admit Card 2026 Released: Steps To Download, Selection Process And Key Details

IB Security Assistant Tier-II Admit Card 2026 Released: Steps To Download, Selection Process And Key Details

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the Tier-II admit card for the Security Assistant/Executive Examination.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 10, 2026 17:25:09 IST

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the Tier-II admit card for the Security Assistant/Executive Examination, with the hall ticket made available on February 10, 2026. 

Candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process can now download their admit cards by logging in to the official portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Tier-II examination follows the Tier-I exam conducted on September 29 and 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive posts across the country.

Who can download the IB Tier-II admit card

Only candidates who have cleared the Tier-I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier-II descriptive test. Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth or password through the official IB recruitment website.

The admit card contains key details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address.

What are the important dates for IB Security Assistant recruitment

The IB Security Assistant recruitment process began with online applications from July 26, 2025, which closed on August 17, 2025. Exam city details were released on September 15, 2025, followed by the Tier-I exam at the end of September. The Tier-I result was declared on December 17, 2025, and the Tier-II admit card has now been issued on February 10, 2026.

How to download the IB Security Assistant Tier-II admit card 2026

Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:

  • Visit the official Intelligence Bureau recruitment portal under MHA
  • Click on the link for Security Assistant/Executive Tier-II Admit Card 2026
  • Enter your application number and date of birth/password
  • Submit the details and verify the captcha
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all information mentioned on the hall ticket.

What is the selection process for IB Security Assistant posts

The selection process consists of four stages:

  • Tier-I: Objective-type written examination
  • Tier-II: Descriptive examination
  • Interview
  • Document verification and medical examination

Only candidates who qualify at each stage are considered for the final appointment.

What should candidates remember before the exam

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Any discrepancy in the admit card details should be reported immediately through official channels.

For updates, candidates should rely only on the official IB website: mha.gov.in.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:23 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

