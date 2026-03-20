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Home > Education News > COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details

The registration deadline for the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 has been extended.

COMEDK UGET 2026
COMEDK UGET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 20, 2026 17:24:05 IST

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details

The registration deadline for the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 has been extended. Now candidates have time till March 23, 2026, to complete the application process. 

The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based mode on May 9, 2026, at multiple test centres.

When is the last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2026

The COMEDK UGET 2026 application form registration has been extended till March 23. This is a last chance to apply for those who missed the earlier deadline.

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The officials have said this is the last extension, and the schedule will not be changed any further. So candidates should apply as soon as possible.

Why has COMEDK extended the application deadline

The registration deadline has been extended amid ongoing board exams and preparation for various entrance tests. Many students had scheduling issues, and the authorities decided to grant an extension.

This will help many aspirants who want to get admission in engineering colleges in Karnataka.

What is the COMEDK UGET 2026 exam date and pattern

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 9 in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

The exam is held annually for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, including B.E. and B.Tech courses, offered by participating private colleges in Karnataka.

Candidates will have to appear at designated centres and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.

Where to apply for COMEDK UGET 2026

THE COMEDK UGET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 9 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. It is an annual exam to secure admission in undergraduate engineering courses (B.E. and B.Tech) offered in participating private colleges in Karnataka. 

 Candidates will have to appear at designated centres and follow the directions given by the authorities.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2026

To apply for COMEDK UGET 2026, candidates can do the following things: 

  • Go to the official website: comedk.org
  • Click on the UGET 2026 registration link
  • Register by providing a valid email ID and mobile number
  • Provide personal information, academic qualifications, and exam details
  • Upload scanned copies of photo, signature, and other documents
  • Make an online payment for the application fee
  • Verify all the details and click on submit
  • Download and print the application form and payment receipt

Candidates should verify the details entered before submitting the application form. 

What should candidates know before applying

The information entered while filling out the application form should match the official documents. Any discrepancy in the information can result in the rejection of the application. 

As there may be very limited chances for corrections, candidates should be careful before submitting the application form. The submitted application form should be retained by the candidates along with the payment receipt.

With the extended deadline, the applicants have one final chance to apply for COMEDK UGET 2026. They are advised to complete the process early and focus on exam preparation before the exam date on May 9.

Also Read: Goa Board 12th Result 2026: Where and How to Check HSSC Scorecard Online

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details
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COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details
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