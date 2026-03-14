DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check Your Tier 1 Exam City, Shift And Important Details Inside

DRDO: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued the DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026 on 13 March 2026 for candidates who applied for 764 vacancies for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician A.

Candidates have started receiving SMS and email notifications containing details about their exam date, shift timing, and allotted exam city for the Tier-1 examination scheduled on 23 March 2026. Applicants are advised to check their registered mobile messages and email inbox to find their exam city information.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026: Key Details

The city intimation slip is released before the admit card and provides advance information, such as the exam city and district. This helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation ahead of the examination date. With the slip now available, applicants can make necessary arrangements according to their exam date, city, and shift timing.

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-1 CBT 2026 exam is being conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation through the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM). The recruitment drive covers the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician A, with a total of 764 vacancies.

The city intimation slip was released on 13 March 2026, while the Tier-1 exam will be held on 23 March 2026. The admit card will be issued two to three days before the exam date.

The selection process for the recruitment includes Tier-1 CBT, Tier-2 CBT, Skill or Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates can find official updates on the DRDO website, www.drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam City Intimation 2026 Link

DRDO has shared the exam city or district allotted, exam date, and shift timing through SMS and email sent to registered candidates. At present, no separate link has been activated on the official website to check the city slip. Therefore, candidates must check their messages or email inbox to view the details.

How To Check DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can check their DRDO CEPTAM 11 exam city details through SMS or email received during registration.

From SMS:

First, open the Messages app on your phone. Next, look for a message from DRDO or CEPTAM in your inbox or promotional folder. The SMS will contain your exam city name.

From Email:

Open your Gmail or email application that was used during registration. Search for emails from ceptam@drdo.in or use keywords like “DRDO” or “Exam City” in the search bar. Candidates should also check the Spam, Promotions, or Updates folder in case the email was filtered there. After opening the email, it will display the exam city details.

What If You Did Not Receive SMS or Email?

Candidates who have not received the notification should first check the spam or promotional folders in their email. They should also make sure they are checking the same mobile number and email ID used during the registration process.

Details Mentioned On DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam City Slip 2026

After accessing the city intimation slip, candidates must verify all the information mentioned in it. The slip will display the candidate’s name, which should match exactly with the details filled in the application form. It will also mention the exam city allotted, allowing candidates to know where their exam centre will be located.

In addition, the slip will include the exam date for the Tier-1 CBT, along with the shift timing, indicating when the candidate must report to the exam centre. The document will also specify the post applied for, confirming whether the candidate applied for Senior Technical Assistant-B or Technician A.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam City List 2026

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-1 examination will be conducted at several exam centres across the country. Cities where the exam may be held include Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Ara, Asansol, Alwar, Bareilly, Bhiwandi, Belgaum, Bhagalpur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Chennai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Coimbatore, Durg, Dhanbad, Hisar, Jorhat, Guwahati, Gwalior, and Haldwani.

Other exam cities include Hamirpur, Hajipur, Ballia (Buxar), Hyderabad, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kollam, Kozhikode, Leh, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru (Mangalore), Meerut, Murshidabad, Mumbai (Suburban), Muzaffarpur, and Mysuru.

The exam will also be conducted in Nagpur, Nanded, Noida, New Delhi/NCR, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Prayagraj, Pune, Purnia, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Rohtak, Siliguri, Surat, Tezpur, Tirupati, Udaipur, Ujjain, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.

Candidates should carefully check their SMS or email notification to confirm the exact city allotted for their examination centre.

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