NBEMS Releases GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Check Download Link at natboard.edu.in

The provisional answer key and response sheet for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 have been released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates appearing in the national level entrance examination can download the answer key from the official website.

Candidates can download GPAT 2026 answer key and response sheet by entering the user id and password at the official portal. With the help of answer key, the aspirants can estimate their probable scores before the release of the final result.

The GPAT 2026 exam was held on March 7, 2026, in computer-based mode at multiple test centers across the country. The GPAT exam was conducted in almost 114 cities and candidates appeared for the exam to seek admission in Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes.

What is the GPAT 2026 answer key

The GPAT 2026 answer key provides the official answers to the questions which were asked in the entrance exam. By comparing their answers with the answer key, the candidates can judge the results they have achieved in the exam.

The announcement of the provisional answer key marks an important stage in the examination procedure as it gives clarity and helps the candidates to review their recorded answers in the exam.

In addition to the answer key, candidates can also get their individual answer sheets. The answer sheets contain the answers indicated by the candidate in the exam.

How to download the GPAT 2026 answer key

Candidates can download the GPAT 2026 provisional answer key by visiting the official website of NBEMS. On the homepage, they need to locate the application or login link related to GPAT 2026.

After clicking on the login option, candidates must enter their user ID and password to access their dashboard. Once logged in, the provisional answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Applicants are advised to download and save these documents for reference while reviewing their answers.

How can candidates raise objections to the GPAT answer key

NBEMS also gave the candidates an opportunity to raise objections against any provisional answer key if they think that any answer in it is wrong.

The candidates could lodge their objections through the official portal. Candidates would have to pay Rs 200 for each question against which they want to raise the challenge.

The objections would be taken up by subject experts. Once a challenge is verified as valid, the examination authority would update the final answer key accordingly.

What happens after the final answer key is released

After examining all the objections submitted by candidates, NBEMS will publish the final answer key. The GPAT 2026 results will be prepared based on this revised and final version of the answer key.

According to information available on the official website, the GPAT 2026 result is expected to be announced on April 7, 2026.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their scores and qualification status through the official portal.

Why is GPAT important for pharmacy students

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude test (GPAT) is a national level entrance exam for pharmacy graduates looking to enrol to the PG programme in Pharmacy.

The examination is used mainly for admission to Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme in various institutions in India. The qualified candidates may also be eligible for scholarship and financial assistance provided under the GPAT scheme.

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official NBEMS website for the updates on final answer key and result announcement.

Also Read: BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in