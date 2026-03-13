BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in

The Bihar Engineering University (BEU) has released the results of some UG and PG programmes of its B.Tech. and BArch programmes.

The candidates who appeared for the exams can now download the results through the official website. BEU results are available online from March 13, 2026 for UG and PG students of engineering and management programmes in all affiliated colleges.

Candidates can download their scorecards by entering their roll numbers and other credentials required on the result portal. The launch of the results has brought some relief to the students who had been waiting for their academic performance results for the semester exams.

What is the BEU Result 2026

The BEU Result 2026 includes semester results for various undergraduate and postgraduate examinations conducted by Bihar Engineering University. The exams are the last academic engagements of the students of technical and management universities. Recently released BTech, BArch, and MBA results of the students are now available.

Students of different engineering colleges in Bihar can check the result online. The results have been posted on the official website of the university, so that the students can check the result of their examination online.

Which courses are included in the BEU Result 2026

The university has announced that the recent result declaration will be for a number of technical and professional courses which includes major undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch).

Along with these, it has been mentioned that postgraduate courses like Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) are also included in the recent result declaration.

Students who appeared for semester examinations of these programmes can go to the result portal of the university to download their scorecards and view their marks.

The online result will enable the students to assess their performance and decide the next step in their academic lives like further studies, internships or placements.

How to check BEU Result 2026 online

Students can view their result by going to the official website of Bihar Engineering University and on the home page they have to click on the result link of the course they have taken. Once they choose the course they have to enter their roll number in the login box and submit the form.

Then their result will be displayed on the screen. The students can download the result in the form of a score card and print it for their future use. It is always essential to keep a copy of the result. This can be useful for academic records and also for any verification needed in future.

What details are mentioned in the BEU scorecard

The BEU scorecard contains a number of important information about the student and examination. It usually consists of the name of the student, roll number, name of the course, semester details and marks obtained in each subject.

Students are required to carefully check all the information present in the scorecard after downloading from the portal. If any discrepancy is found in any personal information, marks etc., please inform the examination body of the university immediately. This will allow correction of the error and will not negatively impact future academic activities.

What should students do after checking the BEU result

After Downloading the result and keep a printed copy. The online result is a provisional result until the university issues the mark sheets.

The announcement of results is also critical for students who have to plan for the next semester, internships and placement drives.

Students have been prompted by the university officials to keep checking the official website for further updates about the mark sheets, re-evaluation process or any other examination related information.

