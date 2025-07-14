LIVE TV
Home > Education > Drone Technology Lab Inaugurated At RJIT Tekanpur

Drone Technology Lab Inaugurated At RJIT Tekanpur

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, DST Secretary, inaugurated a Drone Tech Lab at RJIT, BSF Academy Tekanpur. He approved an Incubation Centre, praised student innovations, and urged focus on emerging tech. The event marked a milestone in RJIT’s research journey.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar inaugurates Drone Tech Lab at RJIT Tekanpur.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 09:50:07 IST

A Drone Technology Lab was inaugurated at Rustamji Institute of Technology (RJIT), located within the BSF Academy, Tekanpur, by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

During the visit, Prof. Karandikar interacted with students, reviewed several innovative projects developed by them, and engaged in in-depth technical discussions on emerging technologies and research directions.

In his address, Prof. Karandikar shed light on the Ministry’s recent initiatives, particularly in Quantum Computing and the Advanced National Research Foundation (ANRF). He encouraged students to embrace cutting-edge technologies, participate in applied research, and contribute to India’s innovation ecosystem.

A significant highlight of the visit was his in-principle approval for establishing an Incubation Centre at RJIT Tekanpur, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and start-up culture among young engineers.

The event was graced by Dr. Shamsher Singh, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG), Director of BSF Academy, and Vice Chairman of RJIT, whose presence underscored the strategic importance of the occasion.

Mr. A.K. Arya, DIG and Chief Administrator of RJIT, presented a brief overview of the institute’s academic achievements and technological advancements. Principal Dr. Prashant Jain highlighted RJIT’s ongoing research efforts and outlined future development plans, including initiatives in emerging areas of science and technology.

Congratulating the students and faculty, Dr. Shamsher Singh, IPS, remarked:

“This visit is not merely an academic milestone but a historic moment that brings national recognition to the students’ professional skills, innovative thinking, and research excellence.”

RJIT is committed to enhancing its infrastructure and academic environment to emerge as a center of global excellence in technical education and research in the years ahead.

Tags: Drone Technology LabRJIT Tekanpur

