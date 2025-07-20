LIVE TV
DU Releases First CSAS Seat Allotment List for UG Admissions 2025

Delhi University has released the first CSAS-UG 2025 seat allotment list for 71,642 seats across 69 colleges. Candidates must accept their seats by July 21 and pay fees by July 23. Round 2 allotments will be announced on July 28.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 17:11:05 IST

The first CSAS seat allocation list for UG admissions in 2025 was released today by Delhi University.

The first-seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025 has been formally announced by Delhi University (DU). The list, which was made public on the official website (ugadmission.uod.ac.in) at 5 PM on July 19, allots 71,642 seats among 69 DU institutions according to student preferences, reservation categories and CUET-UG scores.

               Key Takeaways

  • About 2.39 lakh applicants have submitted their preferences out of the 2.3 lakh applications that competed for the seats.

  • The most popular colleges are still SRCC, Hindu and Hansraj College, while the most popular course selections are BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Political Science and BSc (Hons) Zoology.

               Methods for Verifying Your Allotment

  1. Check out ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

  2. Enter your password and CUET application number to log in.

  3. To see the college and program you have been assigned, go to the CSAS Allocation & Admission webpage.

               Students’ Next Steps

  1. The assigned seat must be accepted or “frozen” by July 21 at 4:59 PM.

  2. Pay the money in full by July 23. Institutions will use July 22 to confirm admissions and verify documentation.

  3. Those who were not given a seat or who would like to upgrade can wait until Round 2, which is set for July 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

               Unique Classifications & Quotas

        Later rounds will consist of admissions under ECA, Sports, CW, and other supernumerary    quotas. Sports quota selections started on July 25 after ECA trials started on July 18.

                What This Signifies

This allows thousands of candidates to guarantee their places, making it a crucial milestone in the DU UG admissions process. Candidates still have a good chance of getting accepted into the universities of their choice because there are still more rounds to go and quota-specific processes are in place.

Tags: College CoursesCSAS SEAT ALLOCATIONCUET-UG SCORESDUMost popular collegesUG ADMISSIONS 2025

