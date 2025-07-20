IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) reminded prospective bankers today that tomorrow, July 21, is the last day to apply for the IBPS PO (Probationary Officer) and SO (Specialist Officer) 2025 recruitment drive. A total of 6,215 vacancies in public sector banks across the country are available for the exams: 1,007 for SO positions and 5,208 for PO positions.

Important Information & Vacancy Summary

Probationary Officer (PO):

There are 5,208 openings.

Eligibility: Age between 20 and 30 years old (as of July 1, 2025); graduation in any field from an accredited university.



Specialist Officer (SO):

1,007 vacancies

Age restriction: 20 – 30 years; disciplines include Rajbhasha, IT, Agriculture, Law, Marketing, and HR. Schedule of Applications

Online registration opened on July 1 and the application period (including fee payment) ended on July 21.

Fee schedule: SC/ST/PwBD applicants pay ₹175 and General/OBC applicants pay ₹850.

Apply Procedure



Go to www.ibps.in to learn how to apply. For PO or SO posts, select the appropriate “Apply Online” link under CRP‑PO/MT‑XV or CRP‑SPL‑XV. Fill in your personal and educational information, finish the registration process and upload your papers (picture, signature, thumb impression, handwritten declaration). After making the online application fee payment, submit the form. The confirmation should be printed for future use.



Upcoming Exam Dates



PO preliminary exams on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025 PO Mains Date: October 12, 2025 August 30, 2025, for SO Prelims; November 9, 2025, for SO Mains The last interviews are anticipated to take place in December 2025 – January 2026.

Significance & Preparation Advice

One of the biggest hiring drives in the banking industry this year is providing graduates all around India with a variety of job options. To guarantee a seamless application: Stick to the document’s requirements (per Shiksha rules). Verify all data entries one last time before submitting them, as IBPS does not permit changes after the fact.

Exam patterns from prior years can be used as practice: Objective questions in English, Maths, reasoning and section-specific subjects are all part of the PO and SO exams.

In order to prevent last-minute technological issues, candidates are encouraged to finish their applications as soon as possible today, as there are only a few hours left.

