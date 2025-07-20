LIVE TV
Home > Education > IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

The last date to apply for IBPS PO and SO Recruitment 2025 is July 21. A total of 6,215 vacancies are available, 5,208 for POs and 1,007 for SOs. Eligible candidates must apply online at ibps.in. Exams begin in August; early registration is advised to avoid last-minute issues.

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:00:18 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) reminded prospective bankers today that tomorrow, July 21, is the last day to apply for the IBPS PO (Probationary Officer) and SO (Specialist Officer) 2025 recruitment drive. A total of 6,215 vacancies in public sector banks across the country are available for the exams: 1,007 for SO positions and 5,208 for PO positions.

Important Information & Vacancy Summary

  • Probationary Officer (PO):

  • There are 5,208 openings.

  • Eligibility: Age between 20 and 30 years old (as of July 1, 2025); graduation in any field from an accredited university.

  • Specialist Officer (SO):

  • 1,007 vacancies

  • Age restriction: 20 – 30 years; disciplines include Rajbhasha, IT, Agriculture, Law, Marketing, and HR.

    Schedule of Applications

  • Online registration opened on July 1 and the application period (including fee payment) ended on July 21.

  • Fee schedule: SC/ST/PwBD applicants pay ₹175 and General/OBC applicants pay ₹850.

          Apply Procedure

  1. Go to www.ibps.in to learn how to apply.

  2. For PO or SO posts, select the appropriate “Apply Online” link under CRP‑PO/MT‑XV or CRP‑SPL‑XV.

  3. Fill in your personal and educational information, finish the registration process and upload your papers (picture, signature, thumb impression, handwritten declaration).

  4. After making the online application fee payment, submit the form. The confirmation should be printed for future use.

    Upcoming Exam Dates

  1. PO preliminary exams on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025

  2. PO Mains Date: October 12, 2025

  3. August 30, 2025, for SO Prelims; November 9, 2025, for SO Mains

  4. The last interviews are anticipated to take place in December 2025 – January 2026.

       Significance & Preparation Advice

  1. One of the biggest hiring drives in the banking industry this year is providing graduates all around India with a variety of job options. To guarantee a seamless application:

  2. Stick to the document’s requirements (per Shiksha rules).

  3. Verify all data entries one last time before submitting them, as IBPS does not permit changes after the fact.

Exam patterns from prior years can be used as practice: Objective questions in English, Maths, reasoning and section-specific subjects are all part of the PO and SO exams.
In order to prevent last-minute technological issues, candidates are encouraged to finish their applications as soon as possible today, as there are only a few hours left.

Tags: BANKINGexamsIBPSPOPUBLIC SECTOR BANKSRECRUITMENTSO

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21

