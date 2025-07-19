MHT CET CAP 2025: Revised Schedule for LLB, BEd, MEd and Other Courses

In the mission of providing admissions across the fields of law, education, architecture, pharmacy and technology, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released an updated Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2025 schedule for a number of postgraduate and professional courses.

Revised CAP Schedule Highlights

3-Year LLB (Law)

The deadline for CAP registration has been extended till July 21, 2025. Document e-scrutiny must be finished by July 25, 2025. Registration for the 5-year LLB CAP is still closed as of the July 18 deadline.

BEd, MEd & MPEd (Education)

The registration period for BEd, MEd, and MPEd (Education) has been extended until July 25, 2025. Verification of documents is planned till July 29, 2025.

Architecture (March)

Candidates can register until July 20, 2025. The deadline for Pharmacy & PharmaD applications is July 21, 2025, at 5 PM. Verification of documents must be completed by 5 PM on July 22, 2025.

Pharmacy & PharmaD

The deadline for Pharmacy & PharmaD applications is July 21, 2025, at 5 PM. Verification of documents must be completed by 5 PM on July 22, 2025.

MBA & BTech

On July 19, 2025, provisional merit lists will be made public so that applicants can examine their allocations.

Next Steps for Admission

Candidates select their preferred course (e.g., 3-year LLB, BEd, MEd, etc.) and complete application via the official CAP portal (cetcell.mahacet.org).



2. Candidates must ensure that their submissions are accurate because online verification is used to confirm submitted documents. Errors will be noted before the final verification deadlines.



3. When the preliminary merit lists for the BTech and MBA programs are released on July 19, candidates will have a clear understanding of the potential seat distribution.

4. The e-scrutiny and allotment cycle will be followed by additional rounds, dependent on seat availability.

Significance of the Revision

Students who experience delays such as those applying from out of state, technical difficulties, or delayed information will be accommodated by the requested revision extensions.

In order to stay updated, candidates should prepare all necessary documentation ahead of time, keep an eye out for verification developments via emails or SMS notifications and check the official CET Cell portal on a regular basis.

