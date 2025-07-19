LIVE TV
Home > Education > What lies in the recently released 'Deepakam' Textbook by NCERT?

What lies in the recently released ‘Deepakam’ Textbook by NCERT?

NCERT has launched Deepakam, a new Class 8 Sanskrit textbook featuring content from Hitopadesha and Charaka Samhita. Designed under NEP 2020, it promotes project-based learning, cultural values and logical thinking through interactive lessons and real-world themes.

What lies in the recently released ‘Deepakam’ Textbook by NCERT?

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 17:31:42 IST

Deepakam, a revised Sanskrit textbook for Class 8, was released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in accordance with the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023 reforms. In order to improve students’ understanding of language and classical literature, this version includes classic works like Hitopadesha and Charaka Saṃhitā.

Pedagogical Improvements 

  • Project-Based Learning: It promotes rational and imaginative thinking by assigning group projects.

  • Visual Aids & Grammar Practice: Progressive evaluation is aided by picture-rich content and practical grammar exercises.

  • Contemporary Themes: Classical education is skillfully connected to contemporary surroundings with sections on contemporary phenomena such as Digital India.

  • Content Based on Value: Poetic lessons offer insights into ethics and human values within cultural narratives.

          Including Classical Texts

The textbook includes passages from the fundamental Ayurvedic classic Charaka Samhita and a few fables from the moralistic Hitopadeśa. Students are exposed to age-old morals, governance, and holistic health principles through this integration skills that go beyond simple memorization.

            Availability and Access

Both digital and print versions of Deepakam are now accessible. Students have the option of downloading the PDF from NCERT’s official website or purchasing printed copies from distributors of educational books and authorized retailers such as Amazon.

           Objectives and Pedagogical Vision

             This project aims to:

  1. Use dynamic, captivating methods to revitalize Sanskrit education.

  2. By combining project-driven activities with classical books, you can improve cognitive growth.

  3. Create a connection between current issues and cultural heritage to increase interest and relevance.

     In keeping with NEP’s mission, NCERT aims to develop learners’ cultural literacy in addition to their language skills.

      Implications for Students & Teachers

  • Learners benefit from an enriched experience – interactive exercises, contextualized learning and exposure to moral and scientific classical texts.

  • Educators gain structured frameworks for classroom implementation, with clear guidance for group tasks and progressive assessment techniques.

NCERT is probably going to release comparable textbooks for other classes and languages  after Deepakam’s success. The emphasis is still on holistic education, which blends critical thinking, cultural sensitivity, and skill development.

NCERT’s Deepakam is a daring step toward contemporary, significant Sanskrit teaching for eighth graders. It embodies the transformative purpose of NEP curriculum reforms by bringing together interactive projects, visual learning and classical literature.

