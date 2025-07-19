LIVE TV
DU UG Admissions 2025: First Seat Allotment List to Be Released Today at 5 PM

DU UG Admissions 2025: First Seat Allotment List to Be Released Today at 5 PM

Delhi University will release the first UG seat allotment list for 2025 today at 5 PM. Students can check it on the CSAS portal. Seat acceptance is open till July 21, with fee payment due by July 23.

DU UG Admissions 2025: First Seat Allotment List to Be Released Today at 5 PM

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 14:13:06 IST

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release its first seat allotment list for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025- 26 today on July 19 at 5 PM on its official CSAS-UG portal.

This will serve as a significant phase in the DU admission process, which is being conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on CUET-UG 2025 scores. In order to help students to change their college and course options till July 16 (11:59 PM), the simulated rank list was released early on July 15,

How to Check Out the First Seat Allotment List for DU UG

  1. Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

  2. Select the link labelled “First Seat Allotment List.

  3. Enter your password and CUET application number to log in.

  4. View, save, and download the results of your seat allocation.

Crucial Dates and Upcoming Actions

  1. The window for accepting seats is July 19 from 5 PM until July 21 at 4:59 PM.

  2. Verification at the College: July 19–22

  3. Payment of Fees July 23 is the deadline.

The system will immediately remove a student’s candidature for this round if they do not accept the assigned seat within the specified time frame. Even if a candidate misses the first deadline, the new auto-accept mechanism guarantees that seats are temporarily saved for them.

What’s New This year

  • DU implemented a more automated and transparent seat allocation procedure.

  • There are 69 colleges with over 71,624 UG seats available.

  • 13.5 lakh people applied for CUET-UG 2025, with BCom (Hons) gaining the highest preference with 48,336 as the first choice and approximately 19.9 lakh preferences altogether.

Sports Trials & ECA

  •  ECA trials for several subjects, including dance, yoga, theatre, music and others, started on July 18 and will run until July 26.

  • On July 25, sports trials will start.

  • The third round of allocations will mark the start of admissions under the ECA, Sports, and CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel) quotas.

    ALSO READ:  Passing Degrees and Vibe Checks: IIT Ropar Prof Steals the Show

