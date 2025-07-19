LIVE TV
Passing Degrees and Vibe Checks: IIT Ropar Prof Steals the Show

During convocation, a video showing Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, the director of IIT Ropar, wearing sunglasses with a student has gone viral. The humorous encounter broke stereotypes and won hearts online by demonstrating a pleasant and sympathetic relationship between the professor and the student.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 12:37:05 IST

This week, a spontaneous and heartwarming moment between Director Prof. Rajeev Ahuja and a graduating student at IIT Ropar’s 14th convocation went viral on the internet. The internet deeply admired the now-viral video, which shows a student named Kartik transforming a formal ceremony into a fun memory.

Kartik takes the stage to accept his degree in the video posted by the Instagram account Exploring IITs (@iitropar.diaries). Kartik cheekily asks to be allowed to wear sunglasses for the picture as the traditional portrait is ready to be taken. Professor Ahuja nods and smiles. Then, to everyone’s amazement, Kartik offers the professor a pair of sunshades as well, stating, “Sir, aapke liye bhi hai.”The professor answers with a casual “Laao” (Give it to me), replaces his normal glasses with the sunglasses and poses with Kartik in a sweet moment of spontaneity that follows with laughter and applause.

Within a day, the video had over 27 million views and social media users showered the comment section with compliments. Prof. Ahuja was referred to as “the pookie professor” in one of the viral comments and “Coolest professor, for real pookie professor” in another. “I actually liked that he asked his professor before doing something he wanted,” read a comment supported by thousands of people, who praised Kartik for being courteous in asking for permission.

Apart from the sunglasses incident, additional clips of Prof. Ahuja jokingly posing with students while displaying Korean finger hearts and gaudy victory signs also capture the joyful mood of the convocation. By displaying a more approachable aspect of academia and removing the traditional barriers between teachers and Gen-Z students, these open gestures have touched an emotional note with a large audience.

This moment is far more important than just a viral video. It is an indication of a larger change in school culture that promotes relatability, respect for one another and happy engagement. It emphasizes how sincere warmth may transform a ceremonial rite of passage into a communal celebration.

The event also serves as a reminder that formalities may be acceptable at esteemed universities like IITs without forsaking decorum. Prof. Ahuja’s readiness to take part sets an example for mentorship that prioritizes human connection above hierarchy, a model that many people think other leaders should adopt.

The combination of spontaneity, mutual enjoyment, and respect is ultimately what has made this clip so special. “You sure passed the degree, but the professor passed the vibe check,” as one user aptly stated, and the professor accomplished exactly that in this particular case.

Tags: gen zIIT ROPARPOOKIE PROFESSORVIBE CHECKVIRAL CONVOCATIONVIRAL PROFESSOR AND STUDENT

