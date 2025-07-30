Home > Education > Education Ministry issues LoIs to four foreign Universities for campuses in India

Education Ministry issues LoIs to four foreign Universities for campuses in India

The Education Ministry has issued Letters of Intent to four foreign universities- three from Australia and one from the UK to set up campuses in India. This move aligns with NEP 2020's vision to internationalize higher education and boost global academic collaboration.

July 30, 2025

In a strategic move reinforcing the internationalisation agenda of NEP 2020, the Ministry of Education formally issued Letters of Intent (LoIs) to four prestigious foreign universities, paving the way for their Indian branch campuses.

The LoIs handed over during the inaugural session of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 at Bharat Mandapam highlight a milestone in expanding global education access in India.

Universities Approved and Locations

The universities granted approval include:

  • La Trobe University (Australia) – Campus in Bengaluru

  • Victoria University (Australia) – Campus in Noida

  • Western Sydney University (Australia) – Campus in Greater Noida

  • University of Bristol (UK) – Campus in Mumbai.

These join earlier-approved universities such as the University of Southampton in Gurgaon and the University of Liverpool in Bengaluru.

Strategic Importance

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, present at the event, described the announcement as a key step in realising NEP’s vision of making India a global knowledge hub. He emphasized that these institutions will offer world-class programs at more affordable fees locally, reducing barriers for Indian students seeking international degrees.

The launch aligns with the government’s broader ambition to develop Hyderabad, Mumbai, and the Navi Mumbai EduCity into global education hubs hosting multiple international campuses within the next few years. 

Offerings and Timelines

The international campuses plan to commence at least 18 months post-LoI, with the University of Bristol targeting a summer 2026 launch in Mumbai. Initial courses are expected in high-demand disciplines such as data science, economics, public health, AI, design, and finance.

Programs will mirror the home institutions’ curricula and degrees while allowing for flexibility in session schedules, fees, and admissions policy suited to local contexts.

Educational Significance

This move comes under UGC regulations that were revised in 2023 to permit foreign education providers to operate accredited campuses in India. The shift aims to boost tertiary enrolment, deepen global collaborations, and enhance research capacities across Indian higher education institutions.

While enthusiasts hail the initiative as transformative, critics caution about challenges such as potential inequality in access, uneven quality across states, and dependence on foreign standards. Institutions will need to ensure sustainable, locally relevant execution to deliver on NEP’s promise .

With these four institutions receiving formal approval and more in the pipeline, India is steadily moving toward becoming a global education destination. The expansion of overseas campuses marks a pivotal shift toward knowledge-driven growth, aligning academic excellence with affordability and accessibility of all central tenets of NEP 2020.

