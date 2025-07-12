Fake NEET 2025 Notices Go Viral—Here’s What NBEAMS Just Confirmed About The Real Exam

Amid a flood of misinformation circulating on social media regarding NEET PG 2025, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEAMS) has officially confirmed that the NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on August 3, putting an end to speculation and confusion among lakhs of medical aspirants.

Fake notices about the exam schedule, number of shifts, and centers have been misleading students for weeks. To counter the growing anxiety caused by such rumours, NBEAMS has stepped forward to clarify and secure the process.

The exam, as per the Supreme Court’s directive, will be conducted in a single shift. NBEAMS has assured candidates that the examination will be conducted with the highest levels of transparency and confidentiality.

To reinforce this, the examination authority has announced a ‘safe centre’ policy. This policy ensures that the entire process right from the printing of the question papers to the actual conduct of the examination is tightly monitored and kept highly confidential. Security measures have been enhanced to prevent any possibility of leaks or misconduct.

In an official advisory, NBEAMS has requested candidates and the public to be cautious. “If any fake or forged document related to the NEET PG 2025 exam is received, it should be immediately reported via email to NBEAMS. If required, individuals should also consider filing a police complaint,” a spokesperson said.

This is not the first time NEET PG has been targeted by such misinformation campaigns. In 2024, similar fake messages and paper leak rumours created widespread panic. Following that, the Ministry of Education introduced a measure to prepare the examination papers just two hours before the exam to prevent tampering or leaks.

The newly implemented ‘safe centre’ strategy for 2025 seems to be a continued effort to protect the integrity of the examination system and safeguard student trust.

Medical aspirants are advised to rely only on official updates on the NBEAMS website and ignore messages from unauthenticated sources. With high competition and stakes, NEET PG remains one of the most crucial exams for medical graduates across India.

